KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Sleep On Utah Football’s Ja’Quinden Jackson At Your Own Peril

Jun 13, 2023, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football’s Ja’Quinden Jackson may have started 2022 as the third string quarterback, but he ended it as a starter at running back making him someone not to sleep on in 2023.

Former Penn State and UMass tight end and current ESPN College Football Analyst Adam Breneman recently featured Jackson in his “Sleepers With AB” segment on Twitter and had nothing but positive things to say about the converted running back.

Jackson moved over to running back before the Utes took on Arizona State in 2022 after a season-ending injury to Chris Curry and uncertainty surrounding Tavion Thomas’ availability week to week. There was early confidence Jackson may have found his spot from the staff that grew with every snap the talented athlete took to finish out the season.

How Did Ja’Quinden Jackson Fare In 2022?

Jackson put together a sneaky good season in 2022 despite only playing running back for 10 of Utah’s 14 total games and having to get reacquainted with the position after not playing it since about eighth grade.

The talented athlete finished the year with 78 carries for 531 yards and nine touchdowns. Jackson averaged 6.8 yards per carry with a long of 66 against Colorado. He also added one reception for eight yards.

Arguably, Jackson’s best game of the year came against USC in the Pac-12 Championship game where he accounted for 13 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns as the Utes clinched their second straight Pac-12 Title.

Jackson, 22 Forever

On top of showing he has what it takes to be a fantastic college running back and very likely a good NFL running back, Jackson may have one of the best stories in all of sports at the moment making him an easy guy to cheer for.

Jackson came to the Utes in 2021 after spending one season at Texas in 2020.

Why Utah?

Jackson grew up with the Utes’ star running back at the time, Ty Jordan who just had a breakout season and had told Jackson Utah was a great place to be if he needed a fresh start. Jackson committed to the Utes on December 20, 2020, with the hopes of playing with his childhood friend once more.

Unfortunately, five days later on Christmas Day, Jordan tragically died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. Despite his connection no longer being with the Utes, Jackson still came to Salt Lake and quickly connected with cornerback Aaron Lowe who also grew up with Jordan.

Almost nine months to the day later, Lowe was murdered at a house party after Utah football’s game against Washington State on September 25, 2021. Naturally, losing a second connection to his new home left Jackson a little lost in his first season with Utah.

Fast forward to last season when Jackson was awarded the second 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship in honor of his two friends. Jackson moved to running back a few months later- the position that Jordan played and made his debut at his new spot on the one-year anniversary of Lowe’s death. Quite the way to carry on your friends’ legacy through your own.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

If that wasn’t enough to convince you there is maybe something a little extra special about Jackson and his rise in college football, last season Jackson had an identical touchdown run to Jordan that blew people’s minds. Same yardage, same venue, same team, almost exactly two years apart.

It’s also worth noting that Breneman’s Tweet about not sleeping on Jackson was posted at 8:22 p.m. Both Jordan and Lowe wore the number 22 which has since been retired.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Wide Receiver Position Analysis For 2023 Season

The BYU football wide receiver position has been a hot topic since spring ball concluded. BYU coaches didn't hide that they were looking for pass catchers out of the Transfer Portal.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Playoffs Finals Recap: Best Moments, Performances, Highlights

The 2023 NBA Finals was not what fans expected, but it also didn't disappoint. Didn't get to tune in? See our recap to get caught up.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ausar Thompson NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and will look closely at Overtime Elite guard Ausar Thompson.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz To Add Mike Williams To Coaching Staff

The Utah Jazz are planning to hire Mike Williams to serve as an assistant coach on Will Hardy's staff according to The Athletic.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Looking At Utah Football Star Brant Kuithe’s Career Stats 80 Days From Kickoff

Utah football is 80 days away from their 2023 home opener, so we took a look at the stats for tight end Brant Kuithe who wears No. 80.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #58 BYU’s Weylin Lapuaho (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #58 is BYU's Weylin Lapuaho (OL).

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Sleep On Utah Football’s Ja’Quinden Jackson At Your Own Peril