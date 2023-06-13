KSL Flood Watch
Former Jazz Center Ekpe Udoh Rejoins Quin Snyder In Atlanta

Jun 13, 2023, 11:44 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz center Ekpe Udoh is planning to join Quin Snyder’s coaching staff with the Atlanta Hawks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news on Twitter.

Seven-year NBA vet and former No. 6 pick Ekpe Udoh is joining the Atlanta Hawks coaching staff under Quin Snyder, sources tell @TheAthletic, @Stadium. Udoh also won a EuroLeague championship in 2017,” Charania tweeted.

Udoh played under Snyder with the Jazz between 2017-19 providing veteran experience and rim protections behind Rudy Gobert on the team’s bench.

The center averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 114 games played with the Jazz.

Udoh History Prior To Jazz

Drafted as the sixth overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, Udoh spend one and a half seasons with the Warriors before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Udoh played with Milwaukee until the 2014-15 season when he joined the Los Angeles Clippers for one season before going overseas.

While playing for Fenerbahce Beko, Udoh earned Final Four MVP honors and won the EuroLeague championship during the 2017 season.

Over his full NBA career, Udoh averaged 3.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 384 games.

Quin Snyder’s Coaching Staff

In addition to Udoh, Snyder has reportedly added several familiar faces to his coaching staff in Atlanta.

Lead assistant Igor Kokoskov will join Snyder ahead of the 2022-23 season, while former Jazz staffers Bryan Bailey, Jeff Watkinson, and Sanjay Lumpkin are reportedly joining the Hawks staff.

Snyder also added former Notre Dame head basketball coach Mike Brey to his staff this summer.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

