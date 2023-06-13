KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Collin Sexton: Hardy Is Reason New Jazz Team Exceeded Expectations

Jun 13, 2023, 12:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz were not expected to be close to the playoffs this past year. Collin Sexton joined to Unrivaled to talk about expectations and how the Utah Jazz exceeded them.

There were a lot of changes that included Rudy Gobert being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Quin Snyder stepping down as head coach, hiring Will Hardy, and trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Those moves under Danny Ainge seemed like the Jazz were in tank mode in hopes of landing French phenom Victor Wembanyama. The Jazz started off hot with an impressive 10-3 record to start the season.

The tune changed from tanking for Wembanyama to possibly competing for a playoff spot. While the team didn’t earn a playoff spot, fans took notice of the talent and chemistry of the new Utah Jazz.

Collin Sexton Talks Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy

Guard Collin Sexton who was part of the Mitchell trade joined Unrivaled on the KSL Sports Zone and shared his thoughts about how the players and coaches wanted to prove doubters wrong.

“I would say everyone that was on this team had something to prove and everyone on the team had a chip on their shoulder coming into this season,” Sexton said. “Also, Coach Will had a chip on his shoulder as well. He is a new coach, people thinking he doesn’t know what he is doing.

“He had a chip on his shoulder to be able to coach us the best he could and he did that really, really well.”

While they did fade down the stretch, Hardy coached the team to 37 wins which was a lot more than most experts and fans felt they could accomplish.

The Jazz had an All-Star starter in Lauri Markkanen who blossomed, having the best season of his career. Rookie Walker Kessler was a surprise en route to being named to the NBA’s all-rookie team, and Sexton himself had a solid year before he missed nearly half the season to a variety of injuries.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSLUnrivaled (@kslunrivaled)

Those players, plus others, exceeded expectations thanks to Hardy. Sexton said the team noticed how much Hardy was backing his players and that led to this new Jazz team’s fight and chemistry.

“He was with us each and every night,” Sexton added. “Whenever you have a coach that’s behind you and whenever you have a coach that is willing to fight for you, you tend to put it out there all on the line for him. I feel like that is what we did the entire season.”

Everything was supposed to be stacked against the Jazz last season, with very low expectations, but this team showed it would not fold and nearly made the playoffs.

The future looks bright with the current lineup, coaches, and a plethora of first-round draft picks over the next few years. These players need to keep a memory of the 2022/23 season and how they fought so hard to blow past expectations when no one believed in them.

Tune into Unrivaled every Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM, or subscribe to the podcast. Also, download the all-new KSL Sports app on iOS or Android.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Announce 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League Schedule

The Utah Jazz announced the dates of the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League which begins on July 3 and runs through July 6.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz Center Ekpe Udoh Rejoins Quin Snyder In Atlanta

Former Utah Jazz center Ekpe Udoh is planning to join Quin Snyder's coaching staff with the Atlanta Hawks.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Wide Receiver Position Analysis For 2023 Season

The BYU football wide receiver position has been a hot topic since spring ball concluded. BYU coaches didn't hide that they were looking for pass catchers out of the Transfer Portal.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Playoffs Finals Recap: Best Moments, Performances, Highlights

The 2023 NBA Finals was not what fans expected, but it also didn't disappoint. Didn't get to tune in? See our recap to get caught up.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sleep On Utah Football’s Ja’Quinden Jackson At Your Own Peril

Utah football's Ja'Quinden Jackson started 2022 as the third string QB but ended it as a bruiser at RB making him someone not to sleep on.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ausar Thompson NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and will look closely at Overtime Elite guard Ausar Thompson.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Collin Sexton: Hardy Is Reason New Jazz Team Exceeded Expectations