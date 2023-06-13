KSL Flood Watch
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Affordable internet program available for some Utahns

Jun 13, 2023, 12:55 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


SALT LAKE CITY — Utah families may be missing out on a program that could provide them internet service for free or at a reduced cost.

It’s called the Affordable Connectivity Program, and Salt Lake County has just received a $170,000 federal grant that should make it easier for those who are eligible to apply and enroll in it.

“I’m just so surprised that there are 300,000 eligible families in this state that should apply,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “We’re really trying to get the word out.”

Here’s what it offers:

  • Discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households
  • Up to $75 a month for Native Americans
  • Those who are eligible could also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 off a desktop computer, laptop or tablet from participating providers

The grant will go toward hiring staff to help people sign up.

“I think the in-person enrollment assistance is going to alleviate a lot of stress and a lot of the anxiety that might be surrounding filling out this application,” said Adam Fordham, Salt Lake County technology specialist.

Who’s eligible?

A person is eligible if anyone in their household qualifies for the Lifeline program by receiving one of the following benefits:

  • Medicaid
  • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
  • Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)
  • Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit
  • Special Supplemental Nutritional Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
  • Has an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines
  • Has children eligible for free and reduced school lunches
  • Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
  • Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program

For more info on eligibility and how to apply, click here.

