Jazz Announce 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League Schedule

Jun 13, 2023, 12:39 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced the dates of the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League.

The Salt Lake City Summer League will be returning for the eighth consecutive year at the Delta Center between July 3-6.

The Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers will all be competing in the showcase.

July 3: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Jule 3: 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

July 5: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jule 5: 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

July 6: 5 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers

July 6: 7 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

The showcase will be the first time that fans can watch basketball in the Delta Center following the rebrand.

The Jazz own three first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, all of whom could make their debut during the Salt Lake City Summer League.

According to a release from the team, the Salt Lake City Summer League could feature six total first-round draft picks, including the Jazz’s three first-rounders.

The Thunder own the 12th pick in the draft while the Grizzlies own the 25th pick.

Last summer, Thunder lottery pick Chet Holmgren made his NBA debut in Salt Lake City before missing the entire 2022-23 season with a foot injury.

Holmgren’s availability in Salt Lake City has yet to be announced.

Where Can Fans Buy Salt Lake Summer League Tickets?

Tickets for the 2023 Summer League start at $16, single-day passes go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. and give fans access to both games on the selected date. Tickets can be purchased online at SLCSummerLeague.com or on the Utah Jazz mobile app.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

