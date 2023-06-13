60 in 60: #57 Weber State’s Winston Reid (Linebacker)

KSL Flood Watch
Jun 13, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #57 is Weber State‘s Winston Reid (LB).

 

Weber State’s Winston Reid

Reid is a senior linebacker from West Jordan, Utah.

As a Wildcat, Reid has posted 163 career tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

In 2022, Reid put together his best season. He was named a team captain,  earned All-America honors from Bluebloods and first-team All-Big Sky honors, and finished sixth in the Big Sky Conference in tackles.

His 68 solo tackles were good for the fifth-most in a season in Weber State history. His five forced fumbles were good for the most in the Big Sky Conference and the second-most in Weber State history.

Reid also earned National Player of the Week after a dominant defensive showing against Idaho State on November 12, 2022.

Winston’s father, Mike Reid, also played football at Weber State.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

