Who’s filed to replace Rep. Chris Stewart? Filing deadline Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — With the filing deadline for candidates to replace Rep. Chris Stewart coming up on Wednesday, more candidates have thrown their hats in the ring this week.

Former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes and former state Rep. Becky Edwards have both officially filed paperwork to run and are among the most well-known candidates.

The field includes at least 10 Republicans, who will vie for votes during a primary election in early September, assuming enough gather the required signatures. State Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, is the only Democrat to file so far.

Other minor parties each have only one candidate who has filed, including January Walker for the United Utah Party, Bradley Garth Green for the Libertarian Party, Cassie Easley for the Constitution Party, and Perry Myers who is unaffiliated.

Stewart announced his planned resignation in late May, citing ongoing health issues his wife is facing.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming special election to replace Stewart in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District:

The candidates:

Becky Edwards , former state legislator, Republican. Filed election paperwork.

, former state legislator, Republican. Filed election paperwork. Bill Hoster, Filed election paperwork.

Filed election paperwork. Bruce R. Hough , Republican national committeeman. Filed election paperwork.

, Republican national committeeman. Filed election paperwork. Bradley Garth Green, Filed election paperwork.

Filed election paperwork. Cassie Easley, challenged Stewart in 2022, Constitution Party. Filed election paperwork.

challenged Stewart in 2022, Constitution Party. Filed election paperwork. Celeste Maloy , attorney at Stewart’s office, Republican. Filed election paperwork.

, attorney at Stewart’s office, Republican. Filed election paperwork. Greg Hughes , former Utah House speaker, Republican. Filed election paperwork.

, former Utah House speaker, Republican. Filed election paperwork. Henry Christian Eyring , accounting professor at Duke University, Republican. Filed paperwork.

, accounting professor at Duke University, Republican. Filed paperwork. January Walker , ran for Congress in 2022, United Utah Party. Filed election paperwork.

, ran for Congress in 2022, United Utah Party. Filed election paperwork. Jordan Hess , Utah GOP vice chairman, Republican. Told KSL NewsRadio he “intends to file.”

, Utah GOP vice chairman, Republican. Told KSL NewsRadio he “intends to file.” Kathleen Riebe , state senator, Democrat. Filed election paperwork.

, state senator, Democrat. Filed election paperwork. Perry Myers, Filed election paperwork.

Filed election paperwork. Quin Denning , entrepreneur, Republican. Filed election paperwork.

, entrepreneur, Republican. Filed election paperwork. Remy Bubba Kush , Republican. Filed election paperwork.

, Republican. Filed election paperwork. Scott Allen Hatfield , Republican. Filed election paperwork.

, Republican. Filed election paperwork. Scott Reber , staffer for former Utah Rep. Mia Love, Republican. Filed election paperwork.

, staffer for former Utah Rep. Mia Love, Republican. Filed election paperwork. Tyrone Jensen, political commentary content creator, Republican. Filed election paperwork.

Several other potential candidates have yet to confirm their candidacy. For a list of potential candidates who are considering running, click here.

Key dates:

Gov. Spencer Cox has announced that he and the Legislature intend on pushing Utah’s municipal elections several weeks later than planned so the state can also hold a special election to fill Stewart’s seat on the same days.

June 14 at 5 p.m.: Filing deadline for candidates

Filing deadline for Sept. 5: Special and municipal primary elections

Special and municipal primary elections Sept. 15: Stewart’s official resignation date

Stewart’s official resignation date Nov. 21: Special and municipal general election