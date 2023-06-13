KSL Flood Watch
Person of interest in 2011 Michigan homicide case last seen in Utah, police say

Jun 13, 2023, 3:37 PM

Chadwick Shane Mobley, who is a person of interest in a 2011 murder. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Michigan State Police Department is asking Utah authorities to assist in locating a person of interest who was last seen in the state.

On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Public Safety said 42-year-old Chadwick Shane Mobley was last seen in Corinne, Utah, on the morning of June 7. Police say he is a person of interest in a 2011 homicide.

“Mobley is known to be armed and driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck with Utah ‘Navy Veteran’ License Plate 10EA0,” stated the DPS press release. “The truck has dark-tinted windows and taillights.”

Police believe he is sleeping in his car and could still be in Utah as of Tuesday.

DPS described Mobley as white, 6 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about Mobley and his whereabouts to contact local law enforcement.

 

