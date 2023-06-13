CRIME
Person of interest in 2011 Michigan homicide case last seen in Utah, police say
Jun 13, 2023, 3:37 PM
(Utah Department of Public Safety)
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Michigan State Police Department is asking Utah authorities to assist in locating a person of interest who was last seen in the state.
On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Public Safety said 42-year-old Chadwick Shane Mobley was last seen in Corinne, Utah, on the morning of June 7. Police say he is a person of interest in a 2011 homicide.
“Mobley is known to be armed and driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck with Utah ‘Navy Veteran’ License Plate 10EA0,” stated the DPS press release. “The truck has dark-tinted windows and taillights.”
Police believe he is sleeping in his car and could still be in Utah as of Tuesday.
DPS described Mobley as white, 6 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.
Police are asking anyone with information about Mobley and his whereabouts to contact local law enforcement.