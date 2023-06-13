Driver charged with manslaughter in road rage crash that killed two

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A man has been charged with two counts of manslaughter after his involvement in a road rage crash that resulted in the deaths of two people.

Peterson Drew Matheson, 30, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, both first-degree felonies, reckless driving, following another vehicle, and failure to stay in one lane.

Matheson caused the deaths of 48-year-old Rodney Michal Salm and 47-year-old Michaela Himmleberger when he lost control of the truck he was driving and crashed head-on into their vehicle on June 4.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when Matheson, driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck and another driver of a white 2014 Nissan Maxima, became involved in road rage and began to drive erratically.

The truck began tailgating the passenger car for several miles on Eagle Mountain Boulevard and onto state Route 73.

While driving eastbound on S.R. 73, Cannon said the truck sped behind the car, then drove onto the shoulder around the side of the passenger car and sideswiped the Nissan.

When that happened, the driver of the Nissan slammed on his brakes while Matheson lost control of his truck, crossing the center line and hitting a Porsche, killing Himmleberger and Salm on impact.

The driver of the Nissan has not been identified, arrested or charged with a crime.