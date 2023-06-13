KSL Flood Watch
7 kids, 2 adults make it safely to shore after canoes capsize on Jordan River

Jun 13, 2023, 5:54 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Seven kids and two adults fell into the swift-moving Jordan River after a pair of canoes capsized during a youth group trip on Tuesday.

A total of 10 children with four adult counselors were part of a Tracy Aviary summer field school camp that was floating the river. Anne Terry, director of education at the aviary, said it was intended to give hands-on experience on collecting data.

The trip started at General Holm Park with the intended destination of Pioneer Crossing Park.

According to South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Carruth, the canoes capsized while someone was standing up trying to navigate a tree branch near the water.

“One did say that they were standing up in the boat,” he said. “Another said that they were trying to navigate a tree branch, a limb, and as they were maneuvering under that the current just grabbed the boat and flipped it.”

Seven kids, roughly between the ages of 10 and 12, and two counselors went into the water. Due to the high runoff and speed of the water, they floated a ways and were spread out.

One of the counselors was able to make it to shore and borrowed a cellphone to call police about 11 a.m.

There was a large response from police and fire departments, although a water rescue was not needed because everyone eventually made it to shore on their own.

“It could have been traumatic, much more traumatic than it was, or tragic,” Carruth said. “We’re just lucky that we were able to account for all the juveniles and the counselors.”

“Everyone is in a well-fitted life jacket before you get into the canoes,” Terry said. “Everyone gets instructions on how to steer a canoe, what to do if you turn over, so everybody had been prepped for that situation.

“All of the children, all of our campers, were able to get out of the water on their own.”

She said they called emergency services just to be safe, and that the kids were shaken up and surprised how cold it was.

Emergency responders flew drones down the river and had a live feed of each child to account for them.

All people involved were wearing life jackets, police said.

Carruth and Terry said there were no injuries, although one child was taken to a hospital to be evaluated at his or her parent’s request.

“I’m just grateful that my son is OK and that he continues to have fun,” said Tiffany Otterstrom, a parent of one of the kids. “They were very upfront with what the kids were going to be doing, the precautions that they were taking, and I think as a parent that if I didn’t understand that there’s a risk there and that they might tip over, then shame on me.”

