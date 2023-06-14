KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer-winning novelist, dies at 89

Jun 13, 2023, 6:08 PM

Cormac McCarthy...

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 01: Writer Cormac McCarthy attends the HBO Films & The Cinema Society screening of "Sunset Limited" at Porter House on February 1, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

Cormac McCarthy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author who wrote “No Country for Old Men”, “The Road”, and many other books and plays died Tuesday NBC News reported Tuesday.

McCarthy’s publisher, Penguin Random House made the announcement. Corman was 89.

NBC News said he died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, NM.

The NBC report said, “In language that ranged from brutally austere to dizzyingly complex, McCarthy told tales of the dark side of humanity set against the vivid backdrop of the American West. He wrote all of his novels on a Olivetti Underwood Lettera 32 typewriter, his publisher said.”

Some of his most popular work came from three books known as the “border trilogy”.

They include: “All the Pretty Horses” (1992), “The Crossing” (1994), and “Cities of the Plain” (1998), according to NBC. Two novels published in the 2000s — “No Country for Old Men” and “The Road” — drew wide acclaim and found favor in Hollywood. “No Country” was adapted into an Oscar-winning thriller directed by Joel and Ethan Coen; “The Road” got the big-screen treatment with Viggo Mortensen in the lead role.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Pat Sajak and Vanna White...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Vanna White on Pat Sajak’s retirement from ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Vanna White still can’t believe she’s made it through nearly 41 seasons of “Wheel of Fortune” with her co-host Pat Sajak, who announced Monday that his time on the show is officially coming to an end.

18 hours ago

Treat Williams seen here in 2016 in New York City died after a motorcycle accident in Vermont, his ...

Dan Heching

Treat Williams, ‘Everwood’ and ‘Deep Rising’ star, dead at 71

Treat Williams, a veteran actor who starred in the TV dramas “Blue Bloods” and “Everwood,” died Monday night as the result of a motorcycle accident in Vermont, his longtime agent, Barry McPherson, told CNN.

18 hours ago

(From left) Dug (voiced by Bob Peterson) and Carl (voiced by Ed Asner) are seen here in 'Carl's Dat...

Alli Rosenbloom

‘Up’ widower Carl Fredricksen gets second chance at love in ‘Carl’s Date’ trailer

 Carl Fredricksen from “Up” is floating back to the big screen in new theatrical short “Carl’s Date.”

18 hours ago

FILE - This image released by 20th Century Fox shows the characters Neytiri, right, and Jake in a s...

Associated Press

‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026

“Avatar: The Way of Water” may have finally arrived in theaters in 2022, but that long parade of “Avatar” delays isn't done, yet.

18 hours ago

FILE - A man walks past a Microsoft sign set up for the Microsoft BUILD conference, April 28, 2015,...

Matt O'Brien

FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard

The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard.

2 days ago

Pat Sajak is preparing to spin the wheel on television’s long-running game show “Wheel of Fortu...

Alli Rosenbloom

Pat Sajak, longtime host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ is retiring

Pat Sajak is preparing to spin the wheel on television’s long-running game show “Wheel of Fortune” for the last time.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer-winning novelist, dies at 89