Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer-winning novelist, dies at 89

Cormac McCarthy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author who wrote “No Country for Old Men”, “The Road”, and many other books and plays died Tuesday NBC News reported Tuesday.

McCarthy’s publisher, Penguin Random House made the announcement. Corman was 89.

NBC News said he died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, NM.

The NBC report said, “In language that ranged from brutally austere to dizzyingly complex, McCarthy told tales of the dark side of humanity set against the vivid backdrop of the American West. He wrote all of his novels on a Olivetti Underwood Lettera 32 typewriter, his publisher said.”

Some of his most popular work came from three books known as the “border trilogy”.

They include: “All the Pretty Horses” (1992), “The Crossing” (1994), and “Cities of the Plain” (1998), according to NBC. Two novels published in the 2000s — “No Country for Old Men” and “The Road” — drew wide acclaim and found favor in Hollywood. “No Country” was adapted into an Oscar-winning thriller directed by Joel and Ethan Coen; “The Road” got the big-screen treatment with Viggo Mortensen in the lead role.