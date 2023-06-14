KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Dogs killed in house fire in Layton, residents escape

Jun 13, 2023, 8:09 PM | Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 6:42 pm

(Deseret News/Scott Winterton)...

(Deseret News/Scott Winterton)

(Deseret News/Scott Winterton)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LAYTON, Utah — Three people escaped a house fire after it quickly spread from the deck to the attic on Tuesday.

Layton City Fire Marshal Doug Bitton told KSL TV the fire was called in at approximately 4:30 p.m. on 780 E. 425 S. after reports of heavy smoke in the area.

When Layton City fire crews arrived on the scene, they declared it a working fire, Bitton said.

Bitton said that two men and one woman escaped the fire, but one man had minor injuries after trying to rescue the animals.

On Wednesday, the Layton City Fire Facebook page said that “several” of the dogs died in the fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in six minutes after arriving. Bitton said two firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion.

(Deseret News/Scott Winterton) (Deseret News/Scott Winterton) (Deseret News/Scott Winterton) (Deseret News/Scott Winterton)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Complaints of gender discrimination 'fairly common' at Utah schools...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Complaints of gender discrimination ‘fairly common’ at Utah schools

After KSL Investigators dug into sports inequity at Viewmont High School, stories came in from viewers with their own Title IX experiences. Matt Gephardt investigates how common these complaints are in Utah.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Debbie Worthen

Truck full of teens allegedly targeting kids and senior citizens

A woman recovering from neck surgery was injured by teens throwing water balloons from a truck. Another woman said they hit her daughter who has Down syndrome.

23 hours ago

Police arrested a man Tuesday who they say tried to burn down a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Salt Lake ...

Cassidy Wixom

Man tried to burn down Carl’s Jr. after being denied free food, police say

Police arrested a man Tuesday who they say tried to burn down a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Salt Lake City after being denied free food.

23 hours ago

State legislators are taking a hard look at a new state law getting a lot of attention after the bi...

Mike Anderson

Legislators look at new Utah law aimed at removing inappropriate material from schools

State legislators are taking a hard look at a new state law getting a lot of attention after the bible was removed from some Davis County schools.

23 hours ago

FILE: The Utah State Capitol is shown on March 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Adult entertainment indu...

Lisa Riley Roche, Deseret News and Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Here’s when Utahns will elect a replacement for Rep. Chris Stewart

Utah lawmakers, in a special session Wednesday, set the dates for elections to accommodate a special election to fill the seat being vacated by Rep. Chris Stewart.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Rascon

Active Learning with Judo: Empowering Visually Impaired Students

What began as an experiment at a school a couple of years ago soon turned into an empowering opportunity for the students.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Dogs killed in house fire in Layton, residents escape