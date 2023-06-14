Layton fire crews extinguish house fire after deck caught on fire

KSL Flood Watch
Jun 13, 2023, 8:09 PM

LAYTON, Utah — Three people escaped a house fire after it quickly spread from the deck to the attic on Tuesday.

Layton City Fire Marshal Doug Bitton told KSL TV the fire was called in at approximately 4:30 p.m. on 780 E. 425 S. after reports of heavy smoke in the area.

When Layton City fire crews arrived on the scene, they declared it a working fire, Bitton said.

Bitton said that two men and one woman escaped the fire, but one man had minor injuries after trying to rescue the animals.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in six minutes after arriving.

Bitton said two firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion.

