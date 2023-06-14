One dead, another seriously hurt in Murray crash

MURRAY, Utah — One man was killed while another was injured in a crash Tuesday night.

Kristin Reardon, public information officer for the Murray Police Department, said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of 5460 South and State Street. One car was traveling southbound on State Street and was turning left when it was hit by a northbound car.

One vehicle rolled after the collision, while the other slid a distance from the intersection. Each vehicle only had one occupant.

Reardon said the crash is under investigation, and police have not identified the driver who was killed. The other driver was in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.