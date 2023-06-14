Police identify body found in SLC canal as 22-year-old man

SALT LAKE CITY — A body that was found in a Salt Lake City canal over the weekend has been identified by police.

On Saturday, police received a call reporting a body in a surplus canal from a community member at approximately 9 p.m.

Salt Lake City fire and police responded to 2535 W. 500 South where a fire crew retrieved the body of 22 -year-old Tyler Svetich.

“There are no signs of suspicious trauma,” a Salt Lake City Police Department spokesman said Saturday.

Svetich’s body was located in a portion of the canal that is west of Interstate 215 and south of where it intersects with Interstate 80, which runs east and west to give access to the Salt Lake City International Airport.

“Please share love to everyone no matter who they are,” family members said online, thanking the community for its support.