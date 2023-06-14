KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Three Things To Know About BYU Football Opponent Arkansas

Jun 14, 2023, 10:35 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football has one non-conference game against a Power Five opponent. It’s a revenge opportunity as BYU travels to SEC Country to face the Arkansas Razorbacks.

BYU’s first visit to Fayetteville in program history will be on September 16.

Last season, Arkansas crushed BYU 52-35 as the Hogs racked up 644 yards of offense in the blowout win in Provo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

BYU at Arkansas

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

RELATED: 10 Must-Watch Big 12 Nonconference Games In 2023

Arkansas has one of the best backfields in college football

BYU knows all too well the Hogs’ talent in their offensive backfield. KJ Jefferson returns at quarterback, and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders at running back. Both players combined for 574 of Arkansas’ 644 yards on BYU a season ago.

They are considered the best backfield in the SEC and arguably the country entering the 2023 season.

Sanders was a first-team All-SEC pick on his way to rushing for 1,443 yards and ten touchdowns last season.

BYU has a new defensive coordinator in Jay Hill. Trying to stop Sanders and Jefferson will be the first big barometer check of how improved BYU’s defense is in 2023 compared to a season ago.

New coordinators

One positive for BYU is that Arkansas won’t have the same offensive play caller this fall. Last year, the Hogs had Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator, but he bolted for the same position and associate head coach title at TCU.

Replacing Briles is Dan Enos, who has a history working with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman and Enos were on the same Arkansas staff in 2015. Enos was the offensive coordinator, and Pittman was the associate head coach coaching the offensive line under Bret Bielema.

The tempo of last year’s Arkansas offense probably goes out the window to a more smashmouth attack. We shall see this fall.

On the defensive side, Arkansas has a new coordinator there as well. Barry Odom left Fayetteville to be the head coach at UNLV in the Mountain West after a season where Arkansas was 123rd nationally in total defense.

Travis Williams is the new defensive coordinator after two seasons as the DC at UCF and before that as a co-defensive coordinator at Auburn under Gus Malzahn.

Find BYU Football’s 2023 schedule here.

Don’t sleep on Arkansas because of last year’s record

Arkansas was a preseason sleeper last year to potentially contend in the SEC West. That never materialized, as they finished with a 7-6 record. But when you look at the finishes in many of the games, the Hogs had close calls.

Arkansas lost four games last season by a combined nine points. Each of those four losses were by a field goal or less. If Arkansas wins those games, they were an 11-2 team last season.

There’s no margin for error for a program like Arkansas in the SEC. But they have shown under Pittman that they are a tough out for anyone in the SEC.

The BYU game for Arkansas will be important, as three of their next four are on the road. Two of those will be against SEC West favorites LSU and Alabama.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #56 Utah’s Jaren Kump (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #56 is Utah's Jaren Kump (OT).

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director High On Utah’s Cam Rising

Jim Nagy is high on Utah quarterback Cam Rising, recently Tweeting about the Senior Bowl's "buy-in" to the signal caller's NFL potential.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Has 10 Players Named To Phil Steele’s All-Mountain West Teams

Sportswriter and football analyst Phil Steele placed ten Utah State Football players on his preseason All-Mountain West Teams.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Powder League Features Several Current, Former Utes

The Powder League kicks off on June 14 and will feature several current and former Utes in their 2023 lineup.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Commitment From Arizona Safety Thomas Prassas

Thomas Prassas, a three-star safety from Chandler, Arizona, announced his commitment to play for BYU Football on Wednesday.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bill To Help Finance Las Vegas Ballpark For Oakland A’s Passes Nevada Senate, Heads To Assembly

A financing bill aimed at drawing the Oakland A's to Las Vegas by building a ballpark cleared a hurdle after being approved by the Senate.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Three Things To Know About BYU Football Opponent Arkansas