BYU Football Lands Commitment From Arizona Safety Thomas Prassas

PROVO, Utah – Thomas Prassas, a three-star safety from Chandler, Arizona, announced his commitment to play for BYU Football on Wednesday.

Prassas announced his commitment to BYU by writing, “Cougar nation let’s do this thing!”

In his junior year at Basha High School, Prassas recorded 103 tackles (43 solo tackles), one tackle for loss, seven passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Prassas joins a BYU defense that gave up 234 yards per game through the air in 2022.

Prassas joins quarterback Enoch Watson as another Arizona native to commit to BYU Football this year.

Arizona QB Enoch Watson Commits To BYU Football

Enoch Watson from American Leadership Academy in Arizona is the first quarterback in the 2024 class for BYU football.

BYU is the only FBS school that has extended a scholarship offer to Watson.

Watson committed to BYU days after competing in one of BYU’s summer camps. He also visited Provo during spring ball last March, where he talked with Kedon Slovis and Cade Fennegan as they walked off the field.

One of the traits that appealed to BYU with Watson was his big arm. He has the arm strength to make big plays downfield, which is a trait that Aaron Roderick loves in his quarterbacks.

Adding Watson brings BYU’s recruiting class for 2024 up to five commits. He’s the second prospect outside Utah committed to this class.

