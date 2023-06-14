KSL Flood Watch
Powder League Features Several Current, Former Utes

Jun 14, 2023, 11:10 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Powder League kicks off on June 14 and will feature several current and former Utes.

Founded in 2020, the Powder League was formed as a way to bring professional and amateur basketball talent together in unforgettable events summer sporting events. This year, Powder League events will take place at Waterford School in Sandy Utah.

The competition features eight teams- Team Berger, Team Drisdom, Team Erickson, Team Hodges, Team Taplin, Team Roberts, Team Eagan, and Team Bullock. Taking a closer look at some of these teams, there are a few names that Runnin’ Utes fans may be familiar with.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Utah Pro-Am (@powderleague)

Powder League X Utah Basketball

Team Bullock brings back a familiar former Ute in Dakarai Tucker who played for Utah basketball from 2013-2015 and currently plays for Elitzur ito Ashkelon in the Isaeli Premier League.

Team Taplin features a familiar name that ultimately didn’t stay long with the Utes in Makol Mawien. The West Valley native ultimately moved on to Kansas State from 2018-2020 and had a nice career.

Team Erickson has two current Utes on the roster in Hunter Erickson who will be playing his first season at Utah and Ben Carlson who will be entering his second season with Craig Smith.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Utah Pro-Am (@powderleague)

Fans of the Runnin’ Utes in the early 2000’s probably recognize the name “Drisdom” with point guard Tim Drisdom leading the charge with several family members in tow. Team Drisdom also features former Ute Brekkott Chapman who played from 2014-2015.

Team Berger is another Ute- heavy team featuring former Ute hero in Parker Van Dyke and current Runnin’ Ute Branden Carlson who just announced his return for a fifth year.

Former Utes Made Powder League 2022 Memorable

In last season’s Powder League finale, two former Utes who currently play in the NBA wowed the crowd, teaming up on a last second play.

Kyle Kuzma hit a timely pass to Delon Wright for the game winner of the Powder League Charity Showcase for Utah Foster Care, bringing the house down last season. Which Utes do you think will make a strong showing at Powder League in 2023?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Bodkin (@bodkinkslsports)

Powder League X Utah Football

Former and current Runnin’ Utes aren’t the only ones getting in on the fun of Powder League this year. Former Utah wide receiver Andre Lewis (The Host With The Most) will be in town to emcee Friday night’s games, adding his flair to an already exciting lineup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Powder League Week One Schedule

Week one will feature games on Wednesday, June 14 and Friday June 16. Tipoff times for both days are 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. MT. All games will be played at the Waterford School in Sandy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Utah Pro-Am (@powderleague)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

