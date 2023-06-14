KSL Flood Watch
Utah State Football Has 10 Players Named To Phil Steele's All-Mountain West Teams

Jun 14, 2023

LOGAN, Utah – Sportswriter and football analyst Phil Steele placed ten Utah State Football players on his preseason All-Mountain West Teams.

Utah State’s 11 all-conference selections are the third-most in the Mountain West.

Seven of the Aggies on Steele’s rankings also made Athlon Sports’ preseason all-Mountain West teams this summer.

Senior defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka, senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn, and junior long snapper Jacob Garcia were all named to Steele’s All-Mountain West first team.

Senior punt returner Cooper Jones, senior linebacker MJ Tafisi, and sophomore safety Ike Larsen were the second-team selections for USU.

Senior cornerback Michael Anyanwu, senior punter Stephen Kotsanlee, and junior offensive lineman Cole Motes made the third team. Senior offensive lineman Falepule Alo was the sole fourth-team selection for Utah State.

In a recent ranking of Mountain West teams, Steele spoke highly of Utah State head coach Blake Anderson and what he was able to do with the Aggies roster.

“(Blake Anderson) did a remarkable job,” Steele wrote. “He brought his QB, a key WR, and top LB with him from Arkansas State. They have nine returning starters and should be in contention for a bowl. ”

RELATED: Phil Steele Ranks Utah State Among Mountain West Teams In Early Analysis

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like ten Utah State Football players named to All-MWC teams? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

