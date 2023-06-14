KSL Flood Watch
Police arrest alleged 'reckless motorcyclist' who fled from traffic stop

Jun 14, 2023

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The motorcyclist who allegedly fled from police in a high-speed chase is in police custody.

Utah Highway Patrol said 42-year-old Richard Goulet of Magna, Utah, was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the Weber County Jail for a third-degree felony of failing to stop at the command of police and a traffic infraction of not having a plate on his motorcycle.

On May 21, UHP monitored traffic speeds on state Route 167, also known as Trappers Loop, when Goulet was caught going over 100 mph.

According to UHP, Goulet led police on a multi-county pursuit driving from Weber County to Tooele County with speeds reaching 138 mph.

The suspect was “weaving around cars, traveling in the oncoming lanes, even as vehicles were approaching” during the chase, according to a UHP press release.

In a video released by UHP, Goulet ran a red light during the chase and is seen almost hitting a pedestrian on the crosswalk.

The motorcyclist driving pass a red light, almost hitting a Riverdale Road pedestrian. (Utah Highway Patrol)

While on state Route 201, police lost track of Goulet near Lake Park and Day Burry near 5600 West.

Shortly after the chase, UHP released a picture of Goulet’s motorcycle to the public and asked for tips on the driver’s identity.

UHP said Goulet could face new charges as this is an active investigation.

