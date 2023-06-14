KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Harvard Medical School morgue manager, 4 others indicted in theft, sale of human remains

Jun 14, 2023, 2:45 PM | Updated: 3:01 pm

Building and grass at Harvard University...

FILE — Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. (Google Earth Pro)

(Google Earth Pro)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in connection with the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, stole dissected portions of cadavers that were donated to the school in the scheme that stretched from 2018 to early 2023, according to court documents. The body parts were taken without the school’s knowledge or permission, authorities said, adding that the school has cooperated with the investigation.

Lodge sometimes took the body parts — which included heads, brains, skin and bones — back to his home where he lived with his wife, Denise, 63, and some remains were sent to buyers through the mail, authorities said. Lodge also allegedly allowed buyers to come to the morgue to pick what remains they wanted to buy.

Bodies donated to Harvard Medical School are used for education, teaching or research purposes. Once they are no longer needed, the cadavers are usually cremated and the ashes are returned to the donor’s family or buried in a cemetery.

In a message posted on the school’s website entitled “An abhorrent betrayal,” deans George Daley and Edward Hundert called the matter “morally reprehensible.” They said Lodge was fired May 6.

“We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus — a community dedicated to healing and serving others,” the deans wrote. “The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research.”

The indictment charges the Lodges and three others — Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, Massachusetts; Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania; and Mathew Lampi, 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota — with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods. It was not known Wednesday if any of the defendants has retained a lawyer who could comment on their behalf.

According to prosecutors, the defendants were part of a nationwide network of people who bought and sold remains stolen from the school and an Arkansas mortuary. The Lodges allegedly sold remains to Maclean, Taylor, and others in arrangements made through telephone calls and social media websites.

Taylor sometimes transported stolen remains back to Pennsylvania, authorities said, while other times the Lodges would mail remains to him and others. Maclean and Taylor resold the stolen remains for profit, authorities said.

Denise Lodge made her initial court appearance Wednesday in federal court in Concord, New Hampshire, and was released on personal recognizance bail, WMUR-TV reported. She declined comment as she left the courthouse.

Cedric Lodge was scheduled to make his initial court appearance later Wednesday.

Two other people have previously been charged in the case.

Jeremy Pauley, age 41, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, allegedly bought some remains from Candace Chapman Scott, of Little Rock, Arkansas, who allegedly stole them from a mortuary where she worked. Authorities have said Scott stole body parts from cadavers she was supposed to have cremated, noting many of the bodies had been donated to and used for research and educational purposes by a medical school in Arkansas.

Pauley allegedly sold many of the stolen remains to other people, including individuals, including Lampi. Pauley and Lampi bought and sold from each other over an extended period of time and exchanged more than $100,000 in online payments, authorities said.

Scott and Pauley have both pleaded not guilty.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Prec...

Michael R. Sisak

Grand jury indicts former U.S. Marine in chokehold death of New York City subway rider

A man charged with manslaughter for putting an agitated New York City subway rider in a fatal chokehold has been indicted.

18 hours ago

A bottle of Bud Light beer is seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. B...

Associated Press

Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo

After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place after the company sent a commemorative can to a transgender influencer.

18 hours ago

This undated photo provided by Nevada State Police shows Florence Charleston, left, holding her nie...

Associated Press

Remains found stuffed in garment bag 45 years ago in rural Nevada ID’d as Ohio woman

In 1978, a garment bag containing a woman's heavily decayed remains was discovered in a remote area of northern Nevada. The case soon went cold — and the victim remained nameless for 45 years.

18 hours ago

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios, on Nov. 28, 2...

Associated Press

Fox onscreen message calls Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ following Trump arraignment

An onscreen headline on Fox News Channel called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” who sought to have his political rival arrested.

18 hours ago

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Lowndes County, Ga., Sheriff's Of...

Associated Press

Driver whose car vaulted over tow truck says: ‘I thought I was going to die’

A woman whose car was captured on video vaulting into the air over a tow truck and crashing onto a Georgia highway says she's recovering after spending two weeks in a hospital and undergoing several surgeries.

18 hours ago

File - A news conference by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is displayed on the floor at the...

Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

The Federal Reserve will likely leave interest rates alone for the first time in 15 months

The Federal Reserve, having raised interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades, is poised Wednesday to leave rates alone for the first time in 15 months to allow time to gauge the impact of its aggressive drive to tame inflation.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Harvard Medical School morgue manager, 4 others indicted in theft, sale of human remains