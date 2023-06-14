KSL Flood Watch
Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director High On Utah’s Cam Rising

Jun 14, 2023, 1:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jim Nagy has been high on Utah quarterback Cam Rising for a few years now, recently Tweeting about the Senior Bowl’s “buy-in” to the signal caller’s NFL potential.

Nagy has put out a series of Tweets about the Utes’ QB1 and his gritty toughness that he brings to the game. The former NFL Scout also mentioned his contacts in the league are high on Rising’s ability to go “off-script” to make things happen for his team, noting, it’s a trait that is particularly valued in backups.

Nagy added in his latest Tweet about Rising that beating out Notre Dame to keep offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig earlier in the offseason might be one of the most underrated wins in college football this season. 

Utah QB Cam Rising Is Tougher Than Your Team’s QB

Nagy initially Tweeted about Rising and his toughness two weeks ago with the caption “Utah quarterback Cam Rising is tougher than your team’s quarterback” followed by a video of the hard hit he took against USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The Utes went to win that game, 47-24, and earned their second straight Pac-12 Title in large part due to Rising’s “tougher than you” attitude that seems to feed the rest of the team.

Rising is one of the “Fearsome Four” returning quarterbacks in the Pac-12 this season that includes USC’s Caleb Williams, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix. Because of those four returning quarterbacks and a few transfers in, many college football analysts believe the Pac-12 may be the place to watch for signal caller play in 2023.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

