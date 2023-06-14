KSL Flood Watch
Fox onscreen message calls Biden a 'wannabe dictator' following Trump arraignment

Jun 14, 2023

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios, on Nov. 28, 2018, in New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” was taken off TV immediately after it aired and “addressed.”

The headline appeared Tuesday night under onscreen video of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live following his arrest, next to Biden speaking at an earlier White House event.

The message, called a chyron, read in full: “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Fox said in a statement Wednesday that “the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.” There was no explanation about how it was addressed. The website Mediaite reported that the message was onscreen for 27 seconds.

The White House has said Biden has had no contact with Attorney General Merrick Garland about the indictment by special counsel Jack Smith, which accuses Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents. Biden has not commented on the case.

Several commentators on Fox and Republican politicians have, however, suggested the indictment was politically motivated, particularly before details of the charges were made public.

Two months ago, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the news organization of telling lies about the 2020 presidential election.

