60 in 60: #56 Utah’s Jaren Kump (Offensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #56 is Utah’s Jaren Kump (OT).

Utah’s Jaren Kump

Kump is a junior offensive lineman from Riverton, Utah.

Kump was a three-star recruit and the No. 9 recruit in the state of Utah coming out of high school. In high school, Kump earned first-team all-state, two-time all-region, and he averaged five pancake blocks a game as a senior.

In his freshman season, Kump started all five games at right tackle. In 2021, he played both tackle positions before going down with a season-ending injury after four games.

“Jaren Kump is an outstanding offensive lineman, very versatile, much like Braeden Daniels, is comfortable on the outside at tackle but may be pressed into some duty inside this season,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said of his offensive lineman.

In his return to action in 2022, Kump played in 13 games with two starts. He saw his first collegiate minutes on special teams as well.

Kump made Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll in 2021.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

