Woman injured in drive-by water balloon attack police say

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A woman, who was recovering from surgery, was hurt when some juveniles threw a water balloon at her police said.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on June 10.

The woman was walking near 1900 East 700 South in Springville.

Lt. Warren Foster with the Springville Police Department said, “A large Ford F-350, red in color had juveniles in the truck and as the lady was walking, they threw water balloons at her and did hit her in the head.”

Foster said the water balloon knocked the woman to the ground. She told police that she had a previous head injury and cervical fusion.

“She did receive a few minor injuries but refused medical treatment,” Foster said.

The incident was called in as an assault.

“We can’t figure out who this is. I do not know if it’s the same vehicle that has been seen in other cities doing the same thing,” Foster said. “So I don’t know if this is just an isolated incident or if this is a continuation of what’s been going on throughout the county.”

Foster said a water balloon thrown from a moving vehicle can be dangerous. If the vehicle is already traveling between 30 and 40 miles per hour the water balloon can cause serious injury or even death.