Report: Kessler To Play For Team USA At FIBA World Cup

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler plans to play for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this summer.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Twitter.

“Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

When Is The 2023 FIBA World Cup?

The FIBA World Cup is set for August and will take place in the Philippines. Team USA is in Group C paired with Jordan, New Zealand, and Greece.

Before heading to the Philippines, Team USA will open training camp in Las Vegas on August 3. Their first exhibition game will be played against Puerto Rico on August 7.

The team will be led by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

So far, eight players have reportedly committed to play for Team USA this summer.

Jalen Brunson – G – New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards – G – Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton – G – Indiana Pacers

Brandon Ingram – F – New Orleans Pelicans

Jared Jackson Jr. – F – Memphis Grizzlies

Bobby Portis – F – Milwaukee Bucks

Austin Reaves – G – Los Angles Lakers

Walker Kessler – C – Utah Jazz

Kessler Coming Off Impressive Rookie Campaign

After being acquired by the Jazz from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert, Kessler earned All-Rookie First-Team honors after averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks.

The Jazz rookie came up two field goal attempts short of qualifying as the league’s leader in field goal percentage at 72 percent.

Kessler became the first rookie since Tim Duncan to have four games with at least seven blocks, and is the first player ever to record a double-double while shooting 100 percent from the field in his NBA debut.

