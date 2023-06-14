KSL Flood Watch
Report: Kessler To Play For Team USA At FIBA World Cup

Jun 14, 2023, 7:42 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler plans to play for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this summer.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Twitter.

“Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

When Is The 2023 FIBA World Cup?

The FIBA World Cup is set for August and will take place in the Philippines. Team USA is in Group C paired with Jordan, New Zealand, and Greece.

Before heading to the Philippines, Team USA will open training camp in Las Vegas on August 3. Their first exhibition game will be played against Puerto Rico on August 7.

The team will be led by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

So far, eight players have reportedly committed to play for Team USA this summer.

Jalen Brunson – G – New York Knicks 
Anthony Edwards – G – Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton – G – Indiana Pacers
Brandon Ingram – F – New Orleans Pelicans 
Jared Jackson Jr. – F – Memphis Grizzlies
Bobby Portis – F – Milwaukee Bucks
Austin Reaves – G – Los Angles Lakers
Walker Kessler – C – Utah Jazz

Kessler Coming Off Impressive Rookie Campaign

After being acquired by the Jazz from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert, Kessler earned All-Rookie First-Team honors after averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks.

The Jazz rookie came up two field goal attempts short of qualifying as the league’s leader in field goal percentage at 72 percent.

Kessler became the first rookie since Tim Duncan to have four games with at least seven blocks, and is the first player ever to record a double-double while shooting 100 percent from the field in his NBA debut.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

