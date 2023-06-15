KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Active Learning with Judo: Empowering Visually Impaired Students

Jun 14, 2023, 8:54 PM | Updated: 9:03 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah — What began as an experiment at a school a couple of years ago soon turned into an empowering opportunity for the students; providing them with a PE credit and a life skill they can practice for years to come.

It was the end of the semester for high school students at the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind in Ogden, Utah. Inside the gymnasium, a Judo tournament and belt promotion ceremony was taking place. This marked the end of their year-long training with coaches from USA Stars Judo Club.

John Green, a volunteer coach at the school credits Sensei Adam Blackburn, founder of USA Stars Judo Club in Salt Lake City with the vision to make this happen.

“He’s the driving force behind this program,” Green said.

And now, 2 years after its inception, the class is still going strong. In the past it was taught just once a week, but next year it will expand, and be taught twice a week.

Judo is one of the most popular martial arts forms in the world. It is practiced by over 28 million people in more than 200 countries, and thus transcends cultural boundaries.

Blackburn, reflecting on the universality of Judo, remarked, “Judo is the same everywhere.”

To help teach the students Blackburn has enlisted the help of coaches from diverse areas including Venezuela, Mexico, Australia, Germany, and the Czech Republic. Many of the coaches volunteer their time. Green said it’s a privilege to volunteer and he’s gotten more out of it than he ever imagined.

“Every week I leave feeling revitalized and happy,” Blackburn said.

Judo has helped these students develop valuable attributes. Through training and practice, they honed their skills of mindfulness, balance, and body control.

“Judo is the perfect sport for blind people because you don’t need any vision,” Casey Reyes, a student at the school explained. “All you need is your body, mindfulness, and balance.”

Judo, often referred to as the “gentle way,” taught these students to utilize their opponents’ strength and force against them.

During a friendly sparring session, Reyes was able to sense his opponent’s strength and use that momentum against him to win his match.

“Judo taught me a lot of things specifically about my body about how to feel your body, how to feel the other person and kind of sense their movement,” Reyes said. “Judo has helped me to break out of my comfort zone, and to learn to be comfortable with the uncomfortable.”

Blackburn also provides judo lessons at his studio in South Salt Lake: USA Stars of SLC Judo Club 2212 South West Temple, Unit 45 South Salt Lake.  You can reach Blackburn at 801-889-5319.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Erin Cox

State agencies deal with shortage of dispatchers

Agencies across the Beehive State are dealing with staffing shortages for emergency responders.

21 hours ago

Tabernacle Choir in the Cosmovitral Botanico in Toluca, Mexico. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Tabernacle Choir kicks off world tour in Mexico City

A long and productive first day for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in Mexico City as they kicked off their world tour.

21 hours ago

damaged campsite...

Alex Cabrero

Several Utah campsites are closed because of snow and damage

Many families go camping on Father's Day weekend but sites normally open this time of year remain closed because of snow and damage.

21 hours ago

Students from Brigham Young University and Weber State University are digging up artifacts from a 1...

Jed Boal

Utah archaeology students unearth artifacts in 1000 year old village

Approximately 30 university students are getting a hands-on opportunity to learn about the people who lived in Utah long before the pioneers arrived.

21 hours ago

Water balloon attack truck...

Cary Schwanitz

Woman injured in drive-by water balloon attack police say

A woman, who was recovering from surgery, was hurt when some juveniles threw a water balloon at her police said.

21 hours ago

FILE - OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013. Pu...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

Utah to receive $209M in latest opioid settlement

Utah will receive $209 million in the latest of a series of opioid settlements, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes announced Tuesday.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Active Learning with Judo: Empowering Visually Impaired Students