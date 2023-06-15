KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Truck full of teens allegedly targeting kids and senior citizens with water balloons, eggs

Jun 14, 2023, 10:38 PM | Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 5:45 am

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A group of teens is traumatizing neighborhoods in Utah County. One woman says the teens gave her a concussion; another says they hit her 13-year-old daughter with Down syndrome.

It’s all happening from a fast-moving maroon Ford F-350 that people say is filled with boys throwing eggs and launching water balloons. While the teens may think attacking people from their truck is a funny prank, police say throwing things from a fast-moving vehicle can cause serious bodily harm, even death.

Kimberly Lovelace said she was walking her dog Saturday night in Springville when the truck full of teens attacked her.

“It was very traumatizing,” Lovelace said. “I was hit from the back, in the back of the skull, with what felt like a gunshot.”

The force knocked Lovelace to the ground and made her blackout. She’s had a cervical fusion in her neck, and that’s exactly where the balloon hit her.

She’s now suffering from a concussion. Adding insult to injury, she saw the reaction from the boys speeding away in the truck.

“My vision went black and then from that ground position, I looked up and saw the truck and the view of the celebration they had.”

A neighbor’s home security camera caught the truck speeding by that same night, yelling at kids riding scooters. And, in Spanish Fork, Sherron Scott says her 13-year-old daughter with Down syndrome took an egg to the stomach from that same truck. She said the attack left a welt on her daughter’s stomach.

Others say the teens have yelled and thrown things at them too.

“They’re getting such a big kick out of it,” Lovelace said. “Which is mean-spirited, and dangerous.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Volunteers help to fill sandbags at Murray Park on April 29. Salt Lake County officials are setting...

Carter Williams

Utah’s runoff flood risk is all but over. What happens to all the sandbags now?

Local and state governments distributed millions of sandbags over the past few months as Utah's record snowpack rekindled fears of repeating widespread flooding in 1983, the last time the statewide snowpack reached as high as it did this year.

11 hours ago

A Duchesne County man has admitted causing one death in a West Valley crash on New Year's Eve. But ...

Emily Ashcraft

Utah man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2, but plea accounts for only 1 death

WEST VALLEY CITY — A five-car crash in West Valley City on New Year’s Eve led to the immediate death of a pedestrian who was pushing his friend across the street in a wheelchair, and the subsequent death of a mother driving one of the cars who was taken off of life support 12 days […]

11 hours ago

...

Ashley Moser

Ballpark residents concerned about recent crimes, police report decrease in violence

In the last week graffiti showed up on an apartment complex, car windows have been shot out and an elderly man was assaulted while on his morning walk.

11 hours ago

Complaints of gender discrimination ‘fairly common’ at Utah schools...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Complaints of gender discrimination (Title IX) ‘fairly common’ at Utah schools

After KSL Investigators dug into sports inequity at Viewmont High School, stories came in from viewers with their own Title IX experiences. Matt Gephardt investigates how common these complaints are in Utah.

1 day ago

Police arrested a man Tuesday who they say tried to burn down a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Salt Lake ...

Cassidy Wixom

Man tried to burn down Carl’s Jr. after being denied free food, police say

Police arrested a man Tuesday who they say tried to burn down a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Salt Lake City after being denied free food.

1 day ago

State legislators are taking a hard look at a new state law getting a lot of attention after the bi...

Mike Anderson

Legislators look at new Utah law aimed at removing inappropriate material from schools

State legislators are taking a hard look at a new state law getting a lot of attention after the bible was removed from some Davis County schools.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Truck full of teens allegedly targeting kids and senior citizens with water balloons, eggs