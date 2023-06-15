Truck full of teens allegedly targeting kids and senior citizens

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A group of teens is traumatizing neighborhoods in Utah County. One woman says the teens gave her a concussion; another says they hit her 13-year-old daughter with Down syndrome.

It’s all happening from a fast-moving maroon Ford F350 that people say is filled with boys throwing eggs and launching water balloons. While the teens may think attacking people from their truck is a funny prank, police say throwing things from a fast-moving vehicle can cause serious bodily harm, even death.

Kimberly Lovelace says she was walking her dog Saturday night in Springville when the truck full of teens attacked her.

“It was very traumatizing,” Lovelace said. “I was hit from the back, in the back of the skull, with what felt like a gunshot.”

The force knocked Lovelace to the ground and made her black out. She’s had a cervical fusion in her neck and that’s exactly where the balloon hit her.

She’s now suffering from a concussion. Adding insult to injury, she saw the reaction from the boys speeding away in the truck.

“My vision went black and then from that ground position, I looked up and saw the truck and the view of the celebration they had.”

A neighbor’s home security camera caught the truck speeding by that same night yelling at kids riding scooters. And, in Spanish Fork, Sherron Scott says her 13-year-old daughter with Down syndrome took an egg to the stomach from that same truck. She says the attack left a welt on her daughter’s stomach.

Others say the teens have yelled and thrown things at them too.

“They’re getting such a big kick out of it,” Lovelace said. “Which is mean spirited, and dangerous.”