KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man tried to burn down Carl’s Jr. after being denied free food, police say

Jun 14, 2023, 10:37 PM

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man Tuesday who they say tried to burn down a Carl’s Jr. restaurant in Salt Lake City after being denied free food.

Police say Thomas John Lingle, 65, went into a Carl’s Jr., 1654 S. Redwood Road, Monday night and asked for free food. He was refused, and threatened to kill the employees before he left, according to a police booking affidavit.

On Tuesday, Lingle returned to the same fast food restaurant about 4:50 p.m. and asked for a manager. He was told to wait, and then went outside and “placed several pieces of garbage and miscellaneous other combustible materials against the exterior of the occupied Carl’s Jr. building and set the items on fire with a lighter,” the affidavit states.

Two restaurant employees went outside to see what was going on and Lingle told them, “I’m going to make you suffer,” police said.

The fire caused damage to the exterior of the building.

As police drove away with Lingle in the back seat, Lingle saw the two employees and said, “I am going to kill them,” according to the affidavit.

Lingle was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated arson and reckless burning. Lingle has a record of multiple drug, alcohol and assault-related charges.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

State legislators are taking a hard look at a new state law getting a lot of attention after the bi...

Mike Anderson

Legislators look at new Utah law aimed at removing inappropriate material from schools

State legislators are taking a hard look at a new state law getting a lot of attention after the bible was removed from some Davis County schools.

23 hours ago

FILE: The Utah State Capitol is shown on March 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Adult entertainment indu...

Lisa Riley Roche, Deseret News and Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Here’s when Utahns will elect a replacement for Rep. Chris Stewart

Utah lawmakers, in a special session Wednesday, set the dates for elections to accommodate a special election to fill the seat being vacated by Rep. Chris Stewart.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Rascon

Active Learning with Judo: Empowering Visually Impaired Students

What began as an experiment at a school a couple of years ago soon turned into an empowering opportunity for the students.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Erin Cox

State agencies deal with shortage of dispatchers

Agencies across the Beehive State are dealing with staffing shortages for emergency responders.

23 hours ago

Tabernacle Choir in the Cosmovitral Botanico in Toluca, Mexico. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Tabernacle Choir kicks off world tour in Mexico City

A long and productive first day for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in Mexico City as they kicked off their world tour.

23 hours ago

damaged campsite...

Alex Cabrero

Several Utah campsites are closed because of snow and damage

Many families go camping on Father's Day weekend but sites normally open this time of year remain closed because of snow and damage.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Man tried to burn down Carl’s Jr. after being denied free food, police say