ENTERTAINMENT
Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb
Jun 15, 2023, 6:17 AM
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Paul McCartney says artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record,,"
2 days ago
Cormac McCarthy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author who wrote “No Country for Old Men”, “The Road”, and many other books and plays died Tuesday NBC News reported Tuesday.
2 days ago
Vanna White still can’t believe she’s made it through nearly 41 seasons of “Wheel of Fortune” with her co-host Pat Sajak, who announced Monday that his time on the show is officially coming to an end.
2 days ago
Treat Williams, a veteran actor who starred in the TV dramas “Blue Bloods” and “Everwood,” died Monday night as the result of a motorcycle accident in Vermont, his longtime agent, Barry McPherson, told CNN.
2 days ago
Carl Fredricksen from “Up” is floating back to the big screen in new theatrical short “Carl’s Date.”
2 days ago
“Avatar: The Way of Water” may have finally arrived in theaters in 2022, but that long parade of “Avatar” delays isn't done, yet.
2 days ago
