Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan Signs Contract Extension Through 2028

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Athletics Director Mark Harlan will continue his career as a Ute after signing a contract extension that will keep him in Salt Lake City through 2028.

Harlan took over Utah Athletics five years ago when longtime director Chris Hill retired in 2018 and the Utes have continued to flourish in that time reaching new heights and records.

NEWS | @UUtah announces contract extension for @MarkHarlan_AD. The 2022-23 Athletics Director of the Year is extended through 2028! 🙌 #GoUteshttps://t.co/r5aAyldNIu — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) June 15, 2023

Athletic Directors oversee hundreds of student-athletes while also representing the school on a larger scale. Harlan explained that the pros outweigh the cons as the Utes Athletic Director.

“There is stress that comes with it,” Harlan said. “It is so much more fun, exciting, and different every day, and that far outmatches any kind of stress. It’s such an honor to be at Utah and lead this program. Far more fun than stress.”

Coming off of a record-setting 2022-23 competition year, Harlan and the Utes look forward to maintaining excellence in 2023-24.

Incredibly proud of all of our student-athletes, coaches and staff for their relentless pursuit of excellence. Let’s keep raising the bar, in the classroom, competition and community! https://t.co/UlR5FvOhfj — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) June 13, 2023

Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan Named A.D. Of The Year

Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan has been named A.D. of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

The award recognizes Harlan in the FBS category for Utah’s unprecedented success through the 2022 calendar year.

The Utes have been crushing it lately, not only in the field of play, but in the classroom and community as well. Utah’s nearly 600 student-athletes have set records for academic performance and winning championships over the past few seasons marking a peak-era for the school in the Pac-12 since joining in 2011.

Congratulations to @MarkHarlan_AD on being named the Cushman & Wakefield 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿, announced today by @NACDA! Thanks for all you do for the U and for our student-athletes!https://t.co/1qL2ooZP1L#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/CETlrO7AXh — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) March 27, 2023

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

