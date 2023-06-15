KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Original Golden Knights Key Part Of Vegas’ Stanley Cup Run

Jun 15, 2023, 10:42 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy has been the Golden Knights’ coach for only a year, but he knows full well the history of the Misfits.

So in the game that would win the Stanley Cup for Vegas, Cassidy started five of the original Knights and sent the sixth one in for the second shift Tuesday night in a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers.

“They’re the original guys, right?” Cassidy said. “They’re the foundation of this hockey team. The first building blocks started with them. They’ve been here since the beginning. They lost in a final like I did. I know how that feels, so very happy for them.”

Cassidy lost in Game 7 of the 2019 final to the St. Louis Blues when he coached the Boston Bruins.

The half-dozen Knights were on the 2017-18 team that dubbed itself the Golden Misfits because it was a collection of players from all over the NHL.

The original Knights fell in five games to the Washington Capitals in the final. This time, they were an integral part of the championship team that knocked off the Panthers in five games.

Jonathan Marchessault, one of the players who watched the Capitals party on the T-Mobile Arena ice, won the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP.

“We waited a long time for that moment to come back,” Marchessault said. “We wanted to make sure we cashed in this time.”

Captain Mark Stone, as is tradition, was the first to skate with the Stanley Cup. Then he handed the 37-pound trophy to Reilly Smith, and soon after it was passed it to Marchessault and then to William Karlsson and then to Brayden McNabb and then to Shea Theodore and finally to William Carrier.

All, except Stone, are original Knights.

All Part Of The Plan?

“I don’t think we thought about that or planned that,” Carrier said. “It was just off the call, guys calling out to one another, not well planned. The guys have been here, they’ve been battling. It’s been a lot of hockey the last six years, a lot of practices, so it’s a credit to this group of six guys that are still here. It means a lot.”

Those six have not only won the Stanley Cup, but played in the final twice, and made the NHL semifinals at least four times.

Not a bad resume from players mostly left unprotected from other teams.

McNabb said the thought of winning the Stanley Cup wasn’t even on his mind when the team was formed. Vegas picked him up in the expansion draft from the Los Angeles Kings.

“I was just hoping to make the team,” McNabb said.

McNabb started with Theodore on the blue line against the Panthers, and the Karlsson, Marchessault and Smith made up the Misfit line. Carrier, a forward, entered on the game’s second shift.

“I’m not going to lie, it was pretty cool,” Karlsson said. “It was nice to throw it back to old school group, starting one shift, with that original group.”

And they produced.

Smith scored a goal and assisted on another Tuesday, Theodore finished with three assists, and McNabb, Marchessault and Karlsson each had an assist. Only Carrier was left off the scoresheet, but he had a plus-one rating.

Owner Bill Foley had high hopes for this group from the beginning, proclaiming it his goal that the Knights would win the cup in six years.

They did just that, the Misfits still an important part of the team, even if the roster has gone undergone major changes in the years since that inaugural season.

RELATED STORIES

“That was a magical year (in 2018),” Karlsson said. ‘We were close, but unfortunately it didn’t go our way. But that team will always have a special place in my heart, and I’m happy there’s six of us here still, and to kind of get to win it for (the original team) is incredible.”

Want more coverage like Original Golden Knights lead Vegas’ Stanley Cup Run? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan Signs Contract Extension Through 2028

Utah's Athletics Director Mark Harlan will continue his career as a Ute after signing a contract extension through 2028.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: USC Trojans

The summer months are upon us making it a great time to take an early look at Utah football’s 2023 opponents with this week's focus on USC.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Kessler To Play For Team USA At FIBA World Cup

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler plans to play for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this summer according to ESPN.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bilal Coulibaly NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and one of the players they’ll look at is French guard Bilal Coulibaly.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #56 Utah’s Jaren Kump (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #56 is Utah's Jaren Kump (OT).

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director High On Utah’s Cam Rising

Jim Nagy is high on Utah quarterback Cam Rising, recently Tweeting about the Senior Bowl's "buy-in" to the signal caller's NFL potential.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Original Golden Knights Key Part Of Vegas’ Stanley Cup Run