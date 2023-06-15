60 in 60: #55 Utah State’s Max Alford (Linebacker)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #55 is Utah State’s Max Alford (LB).

Utah State’s Max Alford

Alford is a sophomore linebacker from Park City, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Alford was a three-star prospect and the 32nd-best recruit in the state of Utah. He was named to first-team all-state and all-region as a junior. Alford ran for 1,020 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 448 yards and two touchdowns in the air.

He led Park City High School to the quarterfinals of the 2020 4A state playoffs.

In his freshman season with the Aggies, he recorded 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, and was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week in early November.

Alford’s brothers, Eli and Sam, play football at Montana. His uncle and grandfather both played college football and went on to play in the NFL.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports