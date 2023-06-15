KSL Flood Watch
Midvale man identified in fatal State Street crash, police seek witnesses

Jun 15, 2023, 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:10 pm

a car laying on its side after a collision...

A crash on Tuesday, June 13 at 5460 S., State Street in Murray, Utah. (Mark Wetzel/KSL TV)

(Mark Wetzel/KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

MURRAY, Utah — A man killed in a collision Tuesday has been identified as Abdulhameed “Abdul” Y. Alzouabi, 19, of Midvale. Murray police are asking for any witnesses of the crash to contact them as an unidentified 73-year-old man, also involved in the crash, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Two cars collided at the intersection of 5460 S., State Street on Tuesday, June 13 at approximately 9:45 p.m., according to Murray spokeswoman Kristin Reardon.

She said in a release that investigators are still looking into the crash and events surrounding it. Detectives are seeking more information “related to the driver of a white Mercedes GL that was also involved in the crash.”

Police said one car was heading southbound on State Street and then tried to turn left when it was hit by a northbound car. One car rolled after the collision, while the other slid a distance from the intersection. Each vehicle was carrying only the driver at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Murray City Police and said Det. Capes can be reached at 801.264.2538 or contact can be made by email at policeadmin@murray.utah.gov.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

