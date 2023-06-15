KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Two, including woman from Utah, found dead in hotel room in Mexican resort town

Jun 15, 2023, 3:22 PM | Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 6:20 pm

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Two American citizens were found dead Tuesday in a hotel room in Mexico, a US State Department spokesperson said.

They have been identified as 28-year-old Abby Lutz and her boyfriend, 41-year-old John Heathco, by Lutz’s stepsister, Gabrielle Slate.

The couple was discovered in the Mexican resort village of El Pescadero in Baja California Sur state, a statement from the state attorney general’s office said.

Slate told CNN she talked to her stepsister earlier this week during the couple’s vacation and said Lutz and Heathco thought they had gotten food poisoning.

“They had been sick for a few days. She had gone to the hospital to get an IV and came back to the hotel feeling good,” Slate said, adding that “they had a day of enjoying their trip and doing well and then we were notified yesterday of their passings.”

An autopsy determined the cause of death was poisoning “by a substance to be determined without traces of violence in the body,” the attorney general’s office said.

Authorities were called Tuesday night to the hotel in the Todos Santos district, where they discovered the couple’s bodies.

Abby Lutz

Abby Lutz, a Utah native, and her 41-year-old boyfriend were staying at Rancho Pescadero in Cabo San Lucas where they were found dead earlier this week. (Gabrielle Slate)

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the families on their loss, the US State Department spokesperson said. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.”

The FBI is not currently involved in the investigation, a US law enforcement source familiar with the incident told CNN, noting that at this point there is no indication of foul play.

The pair had been dead for approximately 10 to 11 hours, authorities said.

“No evidence of violence or alteration of the scene was found at the location,” the attorney general’s office said.

Henar Gil, the general manager of the Rancho Pescadero hotel, said they are “heartbroken” but are unaware of any threats to guests.

“We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy. Our hearts are with the impacted families and loved ones during this unimaginable loss,” Gil said in a statement provided to CNN by Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “Local authorities are still actively investigating the situation, and the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains a top priority, as always.”

“We can confirm there was no evidence of violence related to this situation, and we are not aware of any threat to guests’ safety or wellbeing,” Gil added. “We are working to care for those who have been impacted and we are working closely with authorities as they conduct their investigation to understand the cause of death.”

“We just want everyone just to know how much we love her,” Slate told CNN. “We’re gonna miss her. And we’re sad that it happened the way it did.”

Slate has organized a GoFundMe for transportation and funeral costs that has raised more than $9,900.

The Lutz family released this statement Friday:

We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us to share their condolences. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Abby, but grateful for the family and friends who are keeping us in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Abby was a light to everyone around her. She always had a smile on her face, and her laugh could brighten a room. She had a way of making everyone feel special. We will all miss Abby dearly.

It is our hope that more information will come to light to explain what happened to Abby, and why. This information will help us gain closure, and may prevent this type of incident from happening in the future. We don’t wish for anyone else to go through this tragedy.

Thank you for respecting our family’s privacy as we grieve for our dear friend, daughter, and sister Abby.

The Lutz Family

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE — Groom Creek, Arizona (Google Earth Pro)...

Associated Press

Man dies in bear attack at Arizona campsite

A bear attacked and killed a man at a campsite in central Arizona on Friday, authorities said.

22 hours ago

Man in a red shirt...

Associated Press

Donald Triplett, the 1st person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89

Donald G. Triplett has died. He was the subject of a book titled “In a Different Key,” a PBS documentary film, BBC news magazine installment and countless medical journal articles.

22 hours ago

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly ...

Peter Smith

Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history

A truck driver who spewed hatred of Jews has been convicted of barging into a Pittsburgh synagogue on the Jewish Sabbath and fatally shooting 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror for which he could be sentenced to die.

22 hours ago

FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chica...

Jim Salter & Mark Vancleave

After George Floyd’s killing, DOJ probe finds Minneapolis police show pattern of violating rights

An investigation by the Justice Department found Minneapolis police engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discriminating against Black and Native American people.

22 hours ago

(Perryton Fire EMS/Facebook)...

David Erickson, Sarah Brumfield and Ken Miller

Cleanup begins after tornadoes hit in Texas and Florida, killing 4 and destroying homes

Cleanup efforts were beginning Friday morning after severe storms spawned tornadoes that left at least four dead, three in the Texas Panhandle and one in the Florida Panhandle as another series of fierce storms carved its way through Southern states.

22 hours ago

Bullet holes are seen in the driver's door window of a Tesla as police secure the scene following a...

Associated Press

Pregnant woman shot and killed was owner of Seattle restaurant near famed market

A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Two, including woman from Utah, found dead in hotel room in Mexican resort town