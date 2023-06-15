KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Baby Boy Horry’s’ mother is sentenced to 4 years in the death of an infant left beside a highway

Jun 15, 2023, 3:45 PM | Updated: 3:52 pm

mugshot...

Jennifer Sahr (Horry County)

(Horry County)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A woman accused of abandoning her infant in a box beside a South Carolina highway in 2008 will serve four years in prison.

Thursday’s sentencing wraps up a case that had gone cold until police arrested Jennifer Sahr three years ago in the death of the newborn known as “Baby Boy Horry.” Sahr was a college student at Coastal Carolina University when the baby was abandoned.

Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch handed down a 10-year prison sentence, with four years suspended and additional time off for a period Sahr spent under house arrest. Formerly known as Jennifer Rickel, she had been awaiting trial in Pensacola, Florida, with her husband and two children — a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old.

The children were “the most important” consideration in the sentence, Burch said, and he prayed they will be taken care of while their mother is incarcerated.

Sahr faced between two and 30 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. She entered a so-called Alford plea last September, which maintained her innocence while recognizing that the evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if the case went to trial.

The prosecutor acknowledged that Sahr has lived a “wonderful life” since 2008. She has a loving family, he said, and graduated college in 2010 with honors. But prison time was necessary to send a “strong message” about abandoning a baby to die, the prosecutor told the judge.

Ronald Woodham III, Baby Horry’s father, told the judge he had compassion for Sahr but questioned what message a “slap on the wrist” would send.

Sahr’s lawyer argued that his client poses no threat and that probation would be more appropriate. He said Sahr did not know she was pregnant until she gave birth in the middle of the night, making it unlikely her prison sentence would send any message to someone in a similar position.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

emergency lights...

Karol Suarez, Mia Alberti, David Williams and Caroll Alvarado

2 Americans found dead in hotel room in Mexican resort town, US official says

Two American citizens were found dead Tuesday in a hotel room in Mexico.

17 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

BY AMIE SCHAEFFER, KSL NewsRadio

Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell request for new trial

A judge has ruled against Lori Vallow Daybell’s request for a new trial according to East Idaho News. The judge denied that Vallow Daybell’s attorneys had effectively argued that the jury in her murder and conspiracy trial received incorrect instructions related to conspiracy charges.

17 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Fil...

Associated Press

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children, rejecting a broad attack from Republican-led states and white families who argued it is based on race.

17 hours ago

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus pat...

Associated Press

Confidence in science fell in 2022 while political divides persisted, poll shows

Confidence in the scientific community declined among U.S. adults in 2022, a major survey shows, driven by a a partisan divide in views of both science and medicine that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

17 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in Washington...

Associated Press

Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb

President Joe Biden is hosting executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies at the White House on Thursday to highlight his administration's push to end so-called junk fees that surprise consumers.

17 hours ago

FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Prec...

Michael R. Sisak

Grand jury indicts former U.S. Marine in chokehold death of New York City subway rider

A man charged with manslaughter for putting an agitated New York City subway rider in a fatal chokehold has been indicted.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

‘Baby Boy Horry’s’ mother is sentenced to 4 years in the death of an infant left beside a highway