Public input wanted on Liberty Park playground area

SALT LAKE CITY— Salt Lake City is seeking input for the playground in Liberty Park.

The playground was selected to receive funding from the Parks, Trails, & Open Space General Obligation Bond which was approved Nov. 2022.

The website project description states:

“The goal of community engagement for this project is to revitalize the playground in a manner that sizably increases demand and park utilization. Upon completion of public engagement, the City will go through a detailed design process and implement the established vision for the playground.”

A survey for public input on the concept design and playground renovation can be found here.