Dog rescued by Coast Guard after falling 300 feet off Oregon cliff

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — The United States Coast Guard has released a video of crews rescuing a German Shepherd that fell over 300 feet down an embankment at an Oregon state park.

The Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District said it received a call from a hiker around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday saying their dog had fallen off the cliff on the Clatsop Trail leading to the Lighthouse Lookout at Ecola State Park.

Coast Guard officials said the section of beach where the dog landed is only accessible by repelling down from the trail. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from the Coast Guard’s Astoria air station arrived and lowered a rescuer into the ocean near the beach, who swam ashore and prepared the pup for the hoist.

The dog was safely hoisted up to the helicopter in a basket and was later reunited with her owners at the state park. Firefighters said the owners took the German Shepherd to a veterinarian hospital to be evaluated.

#BREAKING Last night, Wednesday, at around 7 p.m. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescued a German Shepard after she fell off a cliff and was injured in Ecola State Park. pic.twitter.com/xN5Lhzw8R0 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 15, 2023

“She’s a strong girl!” Coast Guard officials tweeted late Thursday night.