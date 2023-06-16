Skiing Utes Enjoy White House Visit After Winning Fourth-Straight National Title

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah ski team recently hit Washington D.C. for a White House visit after winning their fourth straight National Championship.

June 12 was National College Athlete Day, and the White House invited various National Champion NCAA student-athletes from the 2022-23 competitive season. The skiing Utes happened to be one of those teams who got to enjoy a day at the Capitol.

Utah Athletics experienced overall unprecedented success in the 2022-23 season between the ski team’s dominance at the national level and football, women’s basketball, gymnastics, lacrosse, men’s tennis, softball, and track & field having great showings in-conference and nationally as well.

An incredible honor to have members of our team visit the White House this week for #CollegeAthleteDay, celebrating @NCAA team champions from 2022-23! Was great to be surrounded by fellow champs in DC#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/jUQj1ncVI6 — Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) June 15, 2023

Utah Ski Team A Force In College Sports

The Utah Ski Team captured its fourth straight NCAA national Championship and 16th title in program history this past season and appear to be set to do it again in the 2023-24 season too.

Utah has not only won four consecutive national titles, but five of the last six national championships over the past few years.

Director of Skiing Fredrik Landstedt recently told KSL Sports in an exclusive interview that this last National Title was particularly “hard fought” for the Utes.

As we close the books on April, quick #TBT to the @StateofSport Awards Was a great honor to be recognized as Team of the Year, and to share the stage with so many outstanding athletes and people. Thank you to the Utah Sports Commission!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/GC2q55CToB — Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) April 27, 2023

“It was a hard fought one,” Landstedt said. “It was tough to go out there and get this one. Everyone expects us to go in and win without any problems and that’s not really how it works. Every year you are on top, the other teams are improving and working harder than they ever have. You can tell they are recruiting better, and the coaches are putting in even more time and they are all coming for us. It makes it harder every year.”

