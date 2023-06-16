KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Skiing Utes Enjoy White House Visit After Winning Fourth-Straight National Title

Jun 16, 2023, 9:50 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah ski team recently hit Washington D.C. for a White House visit after winning their fourth straight National Championship.

June 12 was National College Athlete Day, and the White House invited various National Champion NCAA student-athletes from the 2022-23 competitive season. The skiing Utes happened to be one of those teams who got to enjoy a day at the Capitol.

Utah Athletics experienced overall unprecedented success in the 2022-23 season between the ski team’s dominance at the national level and football, women’s basketball, gymnastics, lacrosse, men’s tennis, softball, and track & field having great showings in-conference and nationally as well.

Utah Ski Team A Force In College Sports

The Utah Ski Team captured its fourth straight NCAA national Championship and 16th title in program history this past season and appear to be set to do it again in the 2023-24 season too.

Utah has not only won four consecutive national titles, but five of the last six national championships over the past few years.

Director of Skiing Fredrik Landstedt recently told KSL Sports in an exclusive interview that this last National Title was particularly “hard fought” for the Utes.

“It was a hard fought one,” Landstedt said. “It was tough to go out there and get this one. Everyone expects us to go in and win without any problems and that’s not really how it works. Every year you are on top, the other teams are improving and working harder than they ever have. You can tell they are recruiting better, and the coaches are putting in even more time and they are all coming for us. It makes it harder every year.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five BYU Football Players Who Could Be X-Factors In 2023

For BYU football to exceed people's low expectations for them heading into the Big 12, X-factors will need to emerge.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

US Open: Tony Finau Finishes Day One Six Shots From Top Spot

Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished six shots back from the top spot on the leaderboard after the opening day of the 2023 US Open.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Utah Jazz Late First Round Draft Options

Five late first-round names Utah Jazz fans should be familiar with if the team winds up keeping the 28th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #55 Utah State’s Max Alford (Linebacker)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #55 is Utah State’s Max Alford (LB). View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports) Utah State’s Max Alford Alford is a sophomore linebacker from Park City, Utah. Coming out of high school, […]

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

MLB Lays Out Approval Process For Oakland Athletics’ Move To Las Vegas

The MLB laid out a detailed process to approve the Oakland Athletics move to Las Vegas following an owners meeting.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Brennan Excited To Be Back With Utes As Crimson Collective CEO

Kyle Brennan will be back with the Utes as the Crimson Collective CEO after serving as the Athletic Director at Illinois State.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Skiing Utes Enjoy White House Visit After Winning Fourth-Straight National Title