US Open: Tony Finau Finishes Day One Six Shots From Top Spot

Jun 16, 2023, 10:06 AM

BY


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished six shots back from the top spot on the leaderboard after the opening day of the 2023 US Open.

The 2023 US Open takes place at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California from June 15-18.

In round one, Finau finished 2 strokes under par which tied him for 14th place.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele led the pack after the first day by setting a course record with 62, eight strokes under par.

Other notable names ahead of Finau include Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Finau was able to stay near the top of the leaderboard despite a lowlight on the 8th hole. He missed a birdie putt from very close range.

Finau hit his first shot on the 10th hole at 1:43 p.m. on the first day. In round two, Finau will tee off at 8:13 a.m. from the first hole.

US Open Leaderboard: Post-Round One

T1. Rickie Fowler (-8)

T1. Xander Schauffele (-8)

T3. Wyndham Clark (-6)

T3. Dustin Johnson (-6)

T5. Rory McIlroy (-5)

T5. Brian Harman (-5)

T6. Harris English (-3)

T6. Sam Bennett (-3)

T6. Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T6. Scottie Scheffler (-3)

T6. Si Woo Kim (-3)

T6. Paul Barjon (-3)

T6. Mackenzie Hughes (-3)

T14. Tony Finau (-2)

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

