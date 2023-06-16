Five More Utah Jazz Late First Round Draft Options

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in next week’s draft, and while the main focus will be on picks nine and 16, the team also owns the 28th pick courtesy of the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the Jazz are likely to shop the 28th pick on or before draft night, there is still a decent chance they wind up making the selection.

Yesterday we looked at five names Jazz fans should be familiar with with the 28th pick. Now, here are five more players fans should keep an eye on.

Utah Jazz Late First-Round Draft Options

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: G/F – Marquette

Averages: 12.5 ppg | 4.7 RPG | 0.7 APG | 51 FG% | 33 3Pt % | 73 FT%

Standing just under 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Olivier-Maxence Prosper is a long, mobile athlete that fits the mold of the prototypical wing in today’s NBA.

“O-Max” is a versatile defender matching up with some of college basketball’s top players regardless of position at Marquette.

Marquette junior Olivier-Maxence Prosper is entering the NBA draft The versatile, high motor wing from Montreal averaged 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds on 51% shooting and has drawn comparisons to Toronto’s OG Anunoby.#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/T0wYTG9Spg — Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) April 12, 2023

The Canada native flashes potential as a straight-line driver with the ball in his hands, and knocked down an improved 33 percent of his threes during his junior season in college.

Prosper has a strong motor but can tend to play out of control at times, and didn’t create much for others.

The soon-to-be 21-year-old doesn’t have star potential but could evolve into a Thaddeus Young-type role player in the NBA.

Jaime Jaquez: G/F – UCLA

Averages: 17.8 ppg | 8.2 RPG | 2.4 APG | 48 FG% | 31 3Pt % | 77 FT%

A hooper in the purest sense of the word, Jaime Jaquez simply knows how to play basketball.,

The four-year Bruin is dangerous with the ball in his hands creating significant pressure off the dribble before getting into his deep back of tricks as a scorer inside the arc.

Jaquez is good in the midrange relying on an impressive fadeaway jump shot, but has a variety of push shots and finishes near the rim.

Due to his overall feel, the 22-year-old understands how opposing defenses are trying to attack, and makes plays off the ball as a help defender and ballhawk. By all reports, his leadership qualities are off the charts.

Defensive clinic from Jaime Jaquez in UCLA’s blowout win over Arizona. Showed great timing and energy fighting over screens, getting in passing lanes and rotating to protect the rim all game. Head on a swivel off the ball at all times. Some huge baskets in the 2nd half as well. pic.twitter.com/Uzp9uGG6WD — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 27, 2022

Jaquez isn’t a great defender on-ball and lacks elite athleticism which shows up on both ends of the floor.

The California native would really benefit from becoming a knock-down three-point shooter but only knocked down 32 percent during his college career over a huge sample size.

It’s going to take Jaquez a few years to carve out his ideal role in the NBA, despite his advanced age, and that may not pay off may not come for the team that drafts him.

Ben Sheppard: G – Belmont

Averages: 18.6 ppg | 5.2 RPG | 2.9 APG | 47 FG% | 41 3Pt % | 68 FT%

Ben Sheppard stands 6-foot-5 and 195 lbs and has been a late riser in the pre-draft process.

The Belmont guard is a dangerous shooter showing the ability to knock down deep balls off movement, running off screens in either direction and over his man due to his long frame.

Sheppard plays with his head up when attacking the rim, and with better teammates could see his assist numbers climb in an offense that isn’t so reliant on his scoring.

Outstanding performance from Belmont’s Ben Sheppard in his final scrimmage at the NBA draft combine. Did a little bit of everything showing his shot-making, defensive activity and feel for the game. Finished with 25 points (8/10 FG), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals in 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/XTurdcdqlV — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 18, 2023

The soon-to-be 22-year-old is an active defender with a willingness to compete on-ball and a good sense for eliminating space as a help defender.

Though he shot an impressive 41 percent in his final year at Belmont, Sheppard was only a 34 percent three-point shooter over his first three seasons of college, which coincides with his 69 percent career free-throw shooting.

Amari Bailey: G – UCLA

Averages: 11.2 ppg | 3.8 RPG | 2.2 APG | 49 FG% | 38 3Pt % | 69 FT%

One of the top recruits in the country, Amari Bailey didn’t have the year offensively that many expected after committing to play for UCLA.

Standing 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan, Bailey found his way onto the floor as a freshman thanks to his strong effort on the defensive end showing off his quickness and length.

Bailey was one of the true standouts at the NBA Combine showing off a level of playmaking in a lead guard role that he rarely occupied at UCLA.

Great weekend for Amari Bailey with 31 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds and 4 steals in two wins, helping UCLA advance to the Sweet 16. Has made significant improvement from the start of the season and has a big platform to continue to build momentum against Gonzaga on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/8Ute86ZoNV — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 20, 2023

The Illinois native averaged 18 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.5 turnovers in the two Combine scrimmages while scoring inside the arc.

Though he didn’t score a lot in college, he had very respectable shooting numbers that should translate well to the NBA.

Bailey had a negative assist-to-turnover ratio in college but eased some of those concerns with his Combine performance, and is an intriguing upside swing for a 19-year-old projected to be selected late in the first round.

Maxwell Lewis: G/F – Pepperdine

Averages: 17.1 ppg | 5.7 RPG | 2.8 APG | 46 FG% | 35 3Pt % | 78 FT%

Maxwell Lewis jumped onto the NBA Draft scene after a strong sophomore year at Pepperdine.

Standing 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot wingspan, Lewis has good size for an NBA wing who projects as a scorer at the next level.

Lewis has a smooth, high release that allows him to get off shots at both the three-point line and inside the arc regardless of how he’s being defended.

In a game highlighted on scouts’ calendars, Maxwell Lewis went for 20-5-5 on 9-14 vs Gonzaga. Had no problem creating for himself or using off-ball movement to create scoring chances. Hit contested shots. Showed improved playmaking feel. Should be trending toward lottery. pic.twitter.com/TpltqXN9Pk — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) January 2, 2023

The wing uses his crafty handle to create space which when with his size and athleticism gives him real intrigue as a scorer.

Despite his solid length and athleticism, Lewis’s frame is on the slighter side, and will need to add strength before he can contribute consistently.

Like a lot of scorers in college, his focus on the defensive end didn’t match his effort on the offensive side of the ball.

