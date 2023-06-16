KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Five More Utah Jazz Late First Round Draft Options

Jun 16, 2023, 12:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in next week’s draft, and while the main focus will be on picks nine and 16, the team also owns the 28th pick courtesy of the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the Jazz are likely to shop the 28th pick on or before draft night, there is still a decent chance they wind up making the selection.

Yesterday we looked at five names Jazz fans should be familiar with with the 28th pick. Now, here are five more players fans should keep an eye on.

Utah Jazz Late First-Round Draft Options

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: G/F – Marquette

Averages: 12.5 ppg | 4.7 RPG | 0.7 APG | 51 FG% | 33 3Pt % | 73 FT%

Standing just under 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Olivier-Maxence Prosper is a long, mobile athlete that fits the mold of the prototypical wing in today’s NBA.

“O-Max” is a versatile defender matching up with some of college basketball’s top players regardless of position at Marquette.

The Canada native flashes potential as a straight-line driver with the ball in his hands, and knocked down an improved 33 percent of his threes during his junior season in college.

Prosper has a strong motor but can tend to play out of control at times, and didn’t create much for others.

The soon-to-be 21-year-old doesn’t have star potential but could evolve into a Thaddeus Young-type role player in the NBA.

Jaime Jaquez: G/F – UCLA

Averages: 17.8 ppg | 8.2 RPG | 2.4 APG | 48 FG% | 31 3Pt % | 77 FT%

A hooper in the purest sense of the word, Jaime Jaquez simply knows how to play basketball.,

The four-year Bruin is dangerous with the ball in his hands creating significant pressure off the dribble before getting into his deep back of tricks as a scorer inside the arc.

Jaquez is good in the midrange relying on an impressive fadeaway jump shot, but has a variety of push shots and finishes near the rim.

Due to his overall feel, the 22-year-old understands how opposing defenses are trying to attack, and makes plays off the ball as a help defender and ballhawk. By all reports, his leadership qualities are off the charts.

Jaquez isn’t a great defender on-ball and lacks elite athleticism which shows up on both ends of the floor.

The California native would really benefit from becoming a knock-down three-point shooter but only knocked down 32 percent during his college career over a huge sample size.

It’s going to take Jaquez a few years to carve out his ideal role in the NBA, despite his advanced age, and that may not pay off may not come for the team that drafts him.

Ben Sheppard: G – Belmont

Averages: 18.6 ppg | 5.2 RPG | 2.9 APG | 47 FG% | 41 3Pt % | 68 FT%

Ben Sheppard stands 6-foot-5 and 195 lbs and has been a late riser in the pre-draft process.

The Belmont guard is a dangerous shooter showing the ability to knock down deep balls off movement, running off screens in either direction and over his man due to his long frame.

Sheppard plays with his head up when attacking the rim, and with better teammates could see his assist numbers climb in an offense that isn’t so reliant on his scoring.

The soon-to-be 22-year-old is an active defender with a willingness to compete on-ball and a good sense for eliminating space as a help defender.

Though he shot an impressive 41 percent in his final year at Belmont, Sheppard was only a 34 percent three-point shooter over his first three seasons of college, which coincides with his 69 percent career free-throw shooting.

Amari Bailey: G – UCLA

Averages: 11.2 ppg | 3.8 RPG | 2.2 APG | 49 FG% | 38 3Pt % | 69 FT%

One of the top recruits in the country, Amari Bailey didn’t have the year offensively that many expected after committing to play for UCLA.

Standing 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan, Bailey found his way onto the floor as a freshman thanks to his strong effort on the defensive end showing off his quickness and length.

Bailey was one of the true standouts at the NBA Combine showing off a level of playmaking in a lead guard role that he rarely occupied at UCLA.

The Illinois native averaged 18 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.5 turnovers in the two Combine scrimmages while scoring inside the arc.

Though he didn’t score a lot in college, he had very respectable shooting numbers that should translate well to the NBA.

Bailey had a negative assist-to-turnover ratio in college but eased some of those concerns with his Combine performance, and is an intriguing upside swing for a 19-year-old projected to be selected late in the first round.

Maxwell Lewis: G/F – Pepperdine

Averages: 17.1 ppg | 5.7 RPG | 2.8 APG | 46 FG% | 35 3Pt % | 78 FT%

Maxwell Lewis jumped onto the NBA Draft scene after a strong sophomore year at Pepperdine.

Standing 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot wingspan, Lewis has good size for an NBA wing who projects as a scorer at the next level.

Lewis has a smooth, high release that allows him to get off shots at both the three-point line and inside the arc regardless of how he’s being defended.

The wing uses his crafty handle to create space which when with his size and athleticism gives him real intrigue as a scorer.

Despite his solid length and athleticism, Lewis’s frame is on the slighter side, and will need to add strength before he can contribute consistently.

Like a lot of scorers in college, his focus on the defensive end didn’t match his effort on the offensive side of the ball.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Stays On East Coast For Matchup With D.C. United

Real Salt Lake will continue its road trip against D.C. United on Saturday. RSL last played D.C. in September 2022. The game ended 0-0.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #54 Utah State’s Robert Briggs (Running Back)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #54 is Utah State's Robert Briggs (RB). Throughout the summer...

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

United States, Mexico Soccer Match Ends Early In Las Vegas, US Wins

The United States men's soccer team's match against Mexico was cut short by the referee after repeated homophobic chants from fans.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: San Diego State Puts In Notice With Mountain West Conference

There has been speculation San Diego State may go to the Pac-12 and things seem to be in motion for a potential exit from the Mountain West.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five BYU Football Players Who Could Be X-Factors In 2023

For BYU football to exceed people's low expectations for them heading into the Big 12, X-factors will need to emerge.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

US Open: Tony Finau Finishes Day One Six Shots From Top Spot

Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished six shots back from the top spot on the leaderboard after the opening day of the 2023 US Open.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Five More Utah Jazz Late First Round Draft Options