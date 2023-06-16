60 in 60: #54 Utah State’s Robert Briggs (Running Back)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #54 is Utah State‘s Robert Briggs (RB).

Utah State’s Robert Briggs

Briggs is a sophomore running back from Bellville, Texas.

Briggs recorded over 3,300 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns in four years at Bellville High School. He added 68 catches for 1,357 yards and 20 touchdowns in the air.

Briggs was named the Texas District 12-4A-II Utility Player of the Year, earned Texas 12-4A-II first-team all-district honors, and was named the Texas District 12-4A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.

In his freshman season at Utah State, Briggs was second on the team in rushing. He was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week following his performance in the season opener.

Briggs received All-Mountain West preseason third-team accolades going into the 2023 season.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

