Real Salt Lake Stays On East Coast For Matchup With D.C. United

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will continue its east coast road trip with a match against D.C. United on Saturday.

RSL last played D.C. at home on September 10, 2022. The game ended as a scoreless draw.

On to The District pic.twitter.com/C5foMXjFNs — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 11, 2023

Real Salt Lake, D.C. United Preview

Real Salt Lake will attempt to carry its momentum and earn three points in the nation’s capital. In the last seven games, Real Salt Lake has posted four wins, 2 draws, and a loss.

D.C. United enters the matchup coming off of a 3-1 loss to Atlanta United.

RSL sits in the West’s 11-seed but has as many points as the 8-seeded Portland Timbers. D.C. also finds itself on the border of the East’s playoff picture. They hold the 8-seed with just one more point than the 10-seed.

“In the midst of bad results, I saw that the group was very unified and that’s what helped get the good results now” pic.twitter.com/24OVcu6cYz — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 16, 2023

D.C. United’s record at home is 3-2-3. Real Salt Lake is 3-3-2 on the road.

Although the club recently addressed the goal-scoring problems with the addition of CF Pachuca’s Chicho Arango, the Colombian forward won’t suit up until July 8.

RSL has scored 6 goals across its last three away games. They hope to continue that trend against D.C.

RSL could move as high as the 7-seed with a win on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake will return home for a rematch against St. Lous City SC on Wednesday, June 21.

