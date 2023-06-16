Salt Lake man not lovin’ it is arrested at Provo McDonald’s

PROVO, Utah — A Salt Lake man was arrested Friday morning after police say he tried to prevent people from eating at a McDonald’s restaurant, saying he was trying to help their health.

Provo police were called to the McDonald’s at 211 W. Cougar Blvd. where a 36-year-old man was standing in the drive-thru line “and telling people they cannot order from the business,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The man was asked by employees to leave but he refused. The restaurant manager told police the man had also walked up to the drive-thru window and said something to the effect of, “No one is buying food here today,” the affidavit says.

When an officer arrived and asked him why he was blocking one of the drive-thru lanes, “he advised McDonald’s was poisoning people and he was trying to ‘help’ people,” the affidavit states. “(He) advised he intended to stay in the drive-thru and continue to help.”

The man told police that drivers went around him and that he didn’t actually prevent anyone from getting food, but “as the drivers ordered food, he talked loudly over them about the health concerns,” police wrote.

The man was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of commercial obstruction.