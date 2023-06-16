LOCAL NEWS
Most common ‘dad-isms’ spoken by dads in the U.S.
Jun 16, 2023, 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:26 pm
(Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
SALT LAKE CITY — There are many things associated with Dad’s: barbecues, monochromatic footwear, and toolboxes. But perhaps the most universal Dad-trait is classic “Dad-isms” and dad jokes. Ahead of Father’s Day weekend, here’s some of the common dad-isms we’ve come to love (or hate) so much.
According to betting.usblog, these ten Dad-isms are the most commonly spoken in the U.S.
1- What’s the plan, Stan?
2- Back in my day…
3- I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes
4- We’re not lost, we’re taking the scenic route
5- Hi hungry, I’m dad
6- Do as I say, not as I do
7- Ask your mother
8- Money doesn’t grow on trees
9- It builds character
10- If your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?