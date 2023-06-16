Most common ‘dad-isms’ spoken by dads in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY — There are many things associated with Dad’s: barbecues, monochromatic footwear, and toolboxes. But perhaps the most universal Dad-trait is classic “Dad-isms” and dad jokes. Ahead of Father’s Day weekend, here’s some of the common dad-isms we’ve come to love (or hate) so much.

According to betting.usblog, these ten Dad-isms are the most commonly spoken in the U.S.

1- What’s the plan, Stan?

2- Back in my day…

3- I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes

4- We’re not lost, we’re taking the scenic route

5- Hi hungry, I’m dad

6- Do as I say, not as I do

7- Ask your mother

8- Money doesn’t grow on trees

9- It builds character

10- If your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?