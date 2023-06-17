KSL Flood Watch
Electric smoker suspected cause of Layton housefire

Jun 16, 2023, 8:17 PM

Layton house fire...

Coals from an electric smoker are believed to have caused an extensive house fire in Layton Wednesday. (Layton Fire Department)

(Layton Fire Department)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LAYTON, Utah — Coals that fell out of an electric smoker are believed to have caused an extensive house fire in Layton Wednesday firefighters said.

The call went out at 4:33 p.m. near E 400 South and S. Whitesides Street.

The homeowner tried to stop the flames the fire department said.

“Reports from the homeowner indicate that hot coals or embers fell out of the smoker, igniting the deck and quickly spreading to the side of the home,” a fire department post on social media stated. “The fire eventually extended into the attic and open windows, posing a significant threat to the occupied residence.”

Coals from an electric smoker are believed to have caused an extensive house fire in Layton Wednesday. (Layton Fire Department) Coals from an electric smoker are believed to have caused an extensive house fire in Layton Wednesday. (Layton Fire Department) Coals from an electric smoker are believed to have caused an extensive house fire in Layton Wednesday. (Layton Fire Department)

The homeowner was treated for injuries at the scene. A neighbor who tried to help was treated for smoke inhalation and two firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion. In addition, three family dogs died in the fire.

The Layton Fire Department stressed the importance of fire safety when cooking outdoors.

The department recommended the following safety tips:

  1. Maintain a safe distance: Keep BBQ grills, smokers, and open flames at least 10 feet away from any structures, combustible materials, or overhanging branches.
  2. Properly extinguish hot coals and embers: Ensure that hot coals and embers from BBQ grills or smokers are fully extinguished before disposing of them in designated fire-safe containers.
  3. Monitor your cooking: Never leave outdoor cooking equipment unattended. Stay vigilant and maintain constant supervision to prevent accidents.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

