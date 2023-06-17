KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border

Jun 16, 2023, 11:53 PM | Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 9:29 am

BWERA GENERAL HOSPITAL...

BWERA GENERAL HOSPITAL, 41 KILLED BY REBEL GROUP IN UGANDA

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


 

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked a secondary school near the border with Congo, the local mayor said Saturday.

At least six people were abducted by the rebels, who fled across the porous border into Congo after the raid on Friday night, according to the Ugandan military.

The victims included the students, one guard and two members of the local community who were killed outside the school, Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Mayor Selevest Mapoze told The Associated Press.

Mapoze said that some of the students suffered fatal burns when the rebels set fire to a dormitory and others were shot or hacked with machetes.

The raid, which happened around 11:30 p.m., involved about five attackers, the Ugandan military said. Soldiers from a nearby brigade who responded to the attack found the school on fire, “with dead bodies of students lying in the compound,” military spokesman Brig. Felix Kulayigye said in a statement.

That statement cited 47 bodies, with eight other people wounded and being treated at a local hospital. Ugandan troops are “pursuing the perpetrators to rescue the abducted students” who were forced to carry looted food toward Congo’s Virunga National Park, it said.

Ugandan authorities said the Allied Democratic Forces, an extremist group that has been launching attacks for years from its bases in volatile eastern Congo, carried out the raid on Lhubiriha Secondary School in the border town of Mpondwe.

The school, co-ed and privately owned, is located in the Ugandan district of Kasese, about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Congo border.

“A dormitory was set on fire and a food store looted. So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital,” police said in a statement.

Joe Walusimbi, an official representing Uganda’s president in Kasese, told the AP over the phone that some of the victims “were burnt beyond recognition.”

Winnie Kiiza, an influential political leader and a former lawmaker from the region, condemned the “cowardly attack” on Twitter. She said “attacks on schools are unacceptable and are a grave violation of children’s rights,” adding that schools should always be “a safe place for every student.”

The ADF has been accused of launching many attacks in recent years targeting civilians in remote parts of eastern Congo. The shadowy group rarely claims responsibility for attacks.

The ADF has long opposed the rule of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, a U.S. security ally who has held power in this East African country since 1986.

The group was established in the early 1990s by some Ugandan Muslims, who said they had been sidelined by Museveni’s policies. At the time, the rebels staged deadly attacks in Ugandan villages as well as in the capital, including a 1998 attack in which 80 students were massacred in a town not from the scene of the latest attack.

A Ugandan military assault later forced the ADF into eastern Congo, where many rebel groups are able to operate because the central government has limited control there.

The group has since established ties with the Islamic State group.

In March , at least 19 people were killed in Congo by suspected ADF extremists.

Ugandan authorities for years have vowed to track down ADF militants even outside Ugandan territory. In 2021, Uganda launched joint air and artillery strikes in Congo against the group.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

FILE — Groom Creek, Arizona (Google Earth Pro)...

Associated Press

Man dies in bear attack at Arizona campsite

A bear attacked and killed a man at a campsite in central Arizona on Friday, authorities said.

1 day ago

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly ...

Peter Smith

Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history

A truck driver who spewed hatred of Jews has been convicted of barging into a Pittsburgh synagogue on the Jewish Sabbath and fatally shooting 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror for which he could be sentenced to die.

1 day ago

FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chica...

Jim Salter & Mark Vancleave

After George Floyd’s killing, DOJ probe finds Minneapolis police show pattern of violating rights

An investigation by the Justice Department found Minneapolis police engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discriminating against Black and Native American people.

1 day ago

(Perryton Fire EMS/Facebook)...

David Erickson, Sarah Brumfield and Ken Miller

Cleanup begins after tornadoes hit in Texas and Florida, killing 4 and destroying homes

Cleanup efforts were beginning Friday morning after severe storms spawned tornadoes that left at least four dead, three in the Texas Panhandle and one in the Florida Panhandle as another series of fierce storms carved its way through Southern states.

1 day ago

Bullet holes are seen in the driver's door window of a Tesla as police secure the scene following a...

Associated Press

Pregnant woman shot and killed was owner of Seattle restaurant near famed market

A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market.

1 day ago

FILE: Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023. After m...

Associated Press

Bud Light is no longer America’s top beer following anti-LGBTQ+ pushback

After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border