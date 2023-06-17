US Open: Tony Finau Gets Hot And Cold In Round Two

LOS ANGELES – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau sat in 11th on the leaderboard after the second day of the 2023 US Open.

The 2023 US Open takes place at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California from June 15-18.

At three stokes under par, Finau was seven strokes behind first-place Rickie Fowler.

Other notable names ahead of Finau include Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Dustin Johnson.

Finau played excellently through the first nine holes. He made three birdies and climbed as high as fourth on the leaderboard.

The back nine wasn’t as kind to Finau. Three bogeys resulted in him finishing two strokes over par for holes 10-18. Overall, Finau managed to finish the course one stroke under par and climbed from 14th to 11th.

Finau will attempt to jump into the top ten on the US Open’s third day. He will tee off with Charley Hoffman at 3:45 p.m. MDT.

US Open Leaderboard

1. Rickie Fowler (-10)

2. Wyndham Clark (-9)

T3. Rory McIlroy (-8)

T3. Xander Schauffele (-8)

5. Harris English (-7)

T6. Dustin Johnson (-6)

T6. Min Woo Lee (-6)

T8. Sam Bennett (-5)

T8. Scottie Scheffler (-5)

10. Cameron Smith (-4)

11. Tony Finau (-3)

Where Can I Watch The US Open?

The third round of the US Open will be broadcast on NBC from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. MDT.

