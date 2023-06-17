KSL Flood Watch
Gunman in 2017 killing that happened in front of child receives multiple life sentences for crimes

Jun 17, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who murdered another man in front of his 4-year-old child in 2017 was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A 3rd District Court judge sentenced Shaun Eugene Fleming to 15 years to life for first-degree murder, a first-degree felony, according to court documents. He also received four sentences of life in prison without parole for three counts of aggravated kidnapping and one child kidnapping charge, also first-degree felonies. The kidnapping sentences will be served concurrently bot only after the murder sentence has been served.

Fleming was also sentenced to an “indeterminate term of not less than five years and which may be life in Utah State Prison” for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstruction of justice charges; as well as “an indeterminate term of not less than one year nor more than fifteen years in the Utah State Prison” for possession of a weapon by a restricted person. These sentences will be served concurrently.

Fleming shot and killed 30-year-old Toussaint “TJ” L’Ouverture Tyler Jr. on Dec. 10, 2017 in front of Tyler’s 4-year-old during a robbery at Tyler’s apartment near 742 W. Sunny River Road. He was found guilty of the crime, and the others related to it, after a four-day trail.

“We thank the judge for imposing the maximum sentence in this case,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, in a statement. “We know that this will not bring closure to the family, but we hope it can bring some measure of justice for the loss of their loved one.”

 

What led to the shooting?

 

Tonita Vianay Rico, 54, knocked on the door the morning of the shooting because she believed Tyler owed her money. Charging documents say Fleming and another man hid nearby, and when Tyler’s girlfriend opened the door, the men forced their way inside while Fleming put the girlfriend in a chokehold and pointed a gun at her head.

Fleming and another man forced Tyler to open a safe while they were holding his daughter. A struggle began, and Tyler was shot.

Rico had already returned to the car to wait. When Fleming and the other man got into the car to leave, Rico said she was “told to be quiet” when she asked if they had killed anyone.

Rico pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. A first-degree felony charge for aggravated robbery was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

When Fleming was arrested in California less than a month after the murder, the second man had not been identified.

